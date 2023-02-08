MINERVA — The Minerva Central School District Board of Education announced on Wednesday it is appointing Candice Husson as superintendent of schools/principal.

Husson is currently an elementary teacher and athletic director at Minerva.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Mrs. Candice Husson as our newest superintendent of schools," said Danae Tucker, Minerva Central School Board president, in a news release. "It was clear to the Board of Education throughout the selection process that Mrs. Husson's long history with, and service to, our district was an indispensable asset to our students and school community. We are looking forward to working with Mrs. Husson as our newest leader as we work together to provide the best opportunities possible for our students."

Tucker also thanked the work of the advisory committee, which consisted of students, teachers, staff, parents and community members, for their participation and commitment to the selection process. The Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex BOCES also provided assistance.

The board was expected to vote Wednesday on a three-year agreement with Husson at an initial salary of $120,000. She is expected to begin her duties on July 1.

Husson began her career in education with the Minerva Central School District in September 2007. She has served as an elementary teacher for 15 years. Due to an athletic merger in 2019, she has also served as the district’s athletic director. Additionally she has served as the Class of 2013 and Class of 2022 adviser, girls modified soccer coach, girls varsity soccer coach, girls modified softball coach, girls varsity softball coach and the youth and government advisor.

"I am incredibly honored to be taking on this new opportunity at Minerva," Husson said in a news release. "I have been lucky enough to not only have been an elementary student at Minerva, but I have spent my entire teaching career as a fifth-sixth grade teacher. I am confident that my knowledge of the community, students and rich traditions at Minerva will be vital as we move forward together in continuing to make Minerva a successful district."

"My fifteen-plus years in the classroom have provided me with the knowledge of curriculum, assessment, and data- driven instruction that I will use to provide rich programs and opportunities to our students," Husson added. "I am looking forward to working with the Board of Education, faculty, staff, parents, students, and community to continue to provide not only the traditions that make Minerva so special, but also continue to provide innovative and exciting academic opportunities for our students.”

Husson earned a bachelor of science degree in education at the State University of New York at Fredonia and a master's degree in special education and literacy at the University at Albany. Additionally, Husson earned the Certificate of Advanced Study in School Building Leader Certification and School District Leader Certification from SUNY Plattsburgh.

“The Minerva Board of Education began their search process as an internal search to determine whether they had a candidate who would be able to fill their superintendent vacancy. After a rigorous process involving an interview with the board and with an advisory committee made up of students, staff, parents and community members, the board selected Mrs. Husson to lead the district as their next superintendent,” said WSWHE BOCES District Superintendent Turina Parker.

Husson will replace interim Superintendent of Schools/Principal Timothy Farrell.

Husson enjoys crafting, reading, going to the movies and spending time with her family.