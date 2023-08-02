A husband-and-wife veterinarian team plan to open a specialty animal hospital in Glens Falls by next spring. The pair, a veterinary surgeon and radiologist, have purchased the former North Country Imaging Center at 11 Murray St. for $725,000 with a plan to put about $2.5 million to $3 million into renovations and equipment.

“It certainly is a daily stress to think about that (the cost of purchase and renovation) and make it succeed,” said Dr. Christopher Ryan, the husband and radiologist of the team.

The CAT scan equipment can run up to $300,000 and the ultrasound machines can reach $100,000. As well, surgical equipment may cost as much as $200,000, Ryan said.

He said he and his wife, Dr. Chloe Wormser, arrived in the area in 2017 from Philadelphia.

Both are specialists and have been independent contractors without an office of their own, taking scans or performing surgery in other people’s veterinary offices. This added to their belief that the area was ready for a high-end specialty hospital of this sort. It also was a way to make connections with local veterinarians.

“Over the last five years, we’ve been building this practice,” Ryan said, adding later, “Each of us is busy enough in other people’s practices to make it work.”

He said they had looked for space in the Saratoga Springs area.

“Everything we found was so overpriced,” and even then others sometimes outbid them, he said. They did not want to head into the Albany area, so they pushed north. “We kind of expanded how far we would look.”

A nurse who works with him pointed out the location on Murray Street.

Susan Kassal and Tess Goodge were the listing agents on the property.

“From the moment Chris called and we understood the needs of his veterinary practice, we knew it would be a perfect match given the infrastructure already in place from Adirondack Radiology,” Kassal said in a text message. She wrote that the sellers were happy to see this parcel go to the veterinarians.

The seller was the Adirondack Radiology Associates. That office, one of three parcels sold, decamped to 170 Carey Road in Queensbury. ARA has four locations, two in Queensbury, one in Saratoga and one in Albany, the company’s executive director Edward Hanchett said. The building had operated since 1988 as North Country Imaging. They have 15 radiologists working in the practice.

Ryan said he and Wormser liked the building because it had been a radiology center.

“It had already been set up for all that stuff,” he said. He mentioned the lead-lined walls required of X-ray and CAT scan rooms. Also, the high voltage electricity was already in place. “A lot of the infrastructure was there.”

He will focus on X-ray, ultrasound and CAT scans he said, while his wife can focus on all types of surgeries, from bone and joint to soft-tissue surgeries.

He said the plan is to add a few more doctors to the practice, including an internal medicine veterinarian and an oncologist. They may add a couple more surgeons and a radiologist like himself.

“That would round out our complete full-service specialty care for our clients,” Ryan said.

A clinical pathologist and a dermatologist may be added later, he said.

