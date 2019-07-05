{{featured_button_text}}
'Gypsy Fire'

Summerland Music Society's 10th anniversary season kicks off with the Masterwork Conversations piano duo's presentation of 'Gypsy Fire,' featuring music of Brahms and Liszt, with pianists Matthew Harrison and Vlada Yaneva.

 Courtesy photo

GLENS FALLS — There is an intimate choreography in piano for four hands, as the two musicians move hands and fingers in a shared creation.

“There is not a lot of space and it’s good to play with someone you like,” said Carol Minor, founder and artistic and general director of Summerland Music Society.

On July 11, the Summerland Music Society kicks off its 10th anniversary season with husband and wife piano duo Matthew Harrison and Vlada Yaneva, who will perform together at Crandall Public Library.

In this interactive recital, the internationally famed pianists will not only perform; they will talk with the audience about the ways classical musicians like Franz Liszt and Johannes Brahms performed what some have called the music of gypsies, or Roma music.

“It is interesting to see how the classical composers have been influenced by Gypsy music,” said Minor, who is also a pianist. “To see how it was a jumping off point.”

Exploring the mythical place Roma musicians have held in European art music, this first Summerland program, “Gypsy Fire,” focuses on the Hungarian Rhapsodies of Liszt and the Hungarian Dances of Brahms.

Harrison and Yaneva are featuring both solo piano and piano for four hands with such pieces as Liszt Hungarian Rhapsodies No. 10 and No. 11 and Harrison's Gypsy Rhapsody, a duet.

According to Minor, Liszt drew inspiration from the nomadic tribes of his Hungarian homeland, and Brahms found freedom in the vitality of the style commonly named “alla zingarese.”

The duo's performances have taken them from stages in Europe to Carnegie Hall. In 2015 they released their debut CD, "The Imagination of the Folk."

"Their open conversation recitals have brought new musical insight and enjoyment to audiences," said Minor. “It will be mostly Bhrams and Liszt. But one piece is written by Harrison."

Summerland Music Society's 2019 schedule of chamber music concerts runs from July 11 through Aug. 8 at Crandall Public Library.

The season is presented in partnership with the Folklife Center at Crandall Public Library. Admission to all events is free, with donations appreciated. All concerts take place in the library's Christine L. McDonald Community Room.

Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli covers Washington County government and other county news and events.

