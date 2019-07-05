GLENS FALLS — There is an intimate choreography in piano for four hands, as the two musicians move hands and fingers in a shared creation.
“There is not a lot of space and it’s good to play with someone you like,” said Carol Minor, founder and artistic and general director of Summerland Music Society.
On July 11, the Summerland Music Society kicks off its 10th anniversary season with husband and wife piano duo Matthew Harrison and Vlada Yaneva, who will perform together at Crandall Public Library.
In this interactive recital, the internationally famed pianists will not only perform; they will talk with the audience about the ways classical musicians like Franz Liszt and Johannes Brahms performed what some have called the music of gypsies, or Roma music.
“It is interesting to see how the classical composers have been influenced by Gypsy music,” said Minor, who is also a pianist. “To see how it was a jumping off point.”
Exploring the mythical place Roma musicians have held in European art music, this first Summerland program, “Gypsy Fire,” focuses on the Hungarian Rhapsodies of Liszt and the Hungarian Dances of Brahms.
Harrison and Yaneva are featuring both solo piano and piano for four hands with such pieces as Liszt Hungarian Rhapsodies No. 10 and No. 11 and Harrison's Gypsy Rhapsody, a duet.
According to Minor, Liszt drew inspiration from the nomadic tribes of his Hungarian homeland, and Brahms found freedom in the vitality of the style commonly named “alla zingarese.”
The duo's performances have taken them from stages in Europe to Carnegie Hall. In 2015 they released their debut CD, "The Imagination of the Folk."
"Their open conversation recitals have brought new musical insight and enjoyment to audiences," said Minor. “It will be mostly Bhrams and Liszt. But one piece is written by Harrison."
Summerland Music Society's 2019 schedule of chamber music concerts runs from July 11 through Aug. 8 at Crandall Public Library.
The season is presented in partnership with the Folklife Center at Crandall Public Library. Admission to all events is free, with donations appreciated. All concerts take place in the library's Christine L. McDonald Community Room.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.