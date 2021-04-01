Husband after a year apart: 'She still knows us'

Less than two years ago, Marty and Denise Sherman of Queensbury had to make the difficult decision that her dementia was too severe for her to remain at home.
She moved into Slate Valley Center in Granville. Marty visited five to six times a week. Then the pandemic struck.
Until Wednesday, he spent a year unable to hug her or hold her hand. Most of the time, they could look at each other through a window, but even that was taken away by COVID.
“Once they got all the cases, they started quarantining and then you couldn’t do the window visits. They had them isolated in their room and they weren’t always in an area where they were by the window,” he said. “They were moving them all around.”
Since Denise Sherman couldn’t go down to the community areas, he had to trudge around the building to a bedroom window if she happened to have the bed by the window. The route was sometimes impassible.
“There was snow 2 feet high outside the windows sometimes,” he said.
So they relied on FaceTime for video chats, a difficult thing with someone who couldn’t be much of a conversationalist.
“The conversations were as good as you expect for someone with dementia,” he said. “Her short-term memory is not good at all, but her long-term memory — she can remember things from 20 years ago.”
Conference calls eliminated non-verbal communication: body language, the touch of a hand, a hug.
For a short time last summer they were also allowed to see each other outdoors, but they had to stay 6 feet apart.
Now, Marty and Denise are both fully vaccinated. One of their grown daughters is as well; the other has had her first dose.
That means there’s no more reason for them to stay apart. But there are still restrictions.
Centers Health Care is only allowing one visit per week, and only two people can come in.
“It’s going to be tough for a lot of people,” Marty said. “But in the next week or two they’re going to start allowing more than one visit a week.”
The limit on visitors is a problem for families like the Shermans, where a spouse and two adult children all want to visit. Centers agreed to let one daughter visit on her own on Saturday, while Marty and their other daughter visited Wednesday.
The year-long separation has been hardest on their daughters.
“Of course it’s hard on me, but it’s really tough on my daughters. She’s their mother,” Marty said. “I’ll be very pleased when my other daughter gets to see her mother. That will mean a lot.”
Across the state, some family members have reported that their loved one was in shockingly worse shape after a year, unable to recognize people or bed-bound. But Denise pulled through.
“It went well," Marty said of the visit. "She still knows us. She gets confused with my daughters’ names sometimes, but she knows us."
On video calls, he kept explaining why he wasn’t there in person, but she never understood.
“I remind her all the time,” he said. “But she thinks she can let me in. It’s much harder for us than it is for her. She doesn’t grasp the situation right now.”
He doesn’t object to the quarantines and the ban on visitors despite the personal cost to his family.
“It’s been hard for everybody. A lot of decisions were made that were not popular, but there was a pandemic. A lot of people got sick and passed away in the nursing homes,” he said.
He’s glad his wife made it. In August, they will celebrate their 52nd wedding anniversary. And by then, perhaps, all the restrictions will be lifted.
“I hope it’s going to get better,” he said.
