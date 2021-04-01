Husband after a year apart: 'She still knows us'

Less than two years ago, Marty and Denise Sherman of Queensbury had to make the difficult decision that her dementia was too severe for her to remain at home.

She moved into Slate Valley Center in Granville. Marty visited five to six times a week. Then the pandemic struck.

Until Wednesday, he spent a year unable to hug her or hold her hand. Most of the time, they could look at each other through a window, but even that was taken away by COVID.

“Once they got all the cases, they started quarantining and then you couldn’t do the window visits. They had them isolated in their room and they weren’t always in an area where they were by the window,” he said. “They were moving them all around.”

Since Denise Sherman couldn’t go down to the community areas, he had to trudge around the building to a bedroom window if she happened to have the bed by the window. The route was sometimes impassible.

“There was snow 2 feet high outside the windows sometimes,” he said.

So they relied on FaceTime for video chats, a difficult thing with someone who couldn’t be much of a conversationalist.