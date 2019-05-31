They enthusiastically shot water cannons at each other and the onlookers from the Bucket Blasters water ride. The ride is open to anyone at least 36 inches tall.
“It was fun! We got to squirt people!” said Gunnar Schulze, 6, of Queensbury.
It was about 70 degrees and slightly cloudy during the grand opening, so no one was eager to try out the spray parks in Monsoon Lagoon. But friends happily tested out the water cannons, standing at various distances from the ride to see if they could still be sprayed.
“Because it’s funny,” said Kara Bardin, 10, of Queensbury.
Ava Scherer, 9, of Queensbury, stood near the rope fence for the ride and shouted to her twin sister, “Shoot me! Shoot me!” Twin Allie Scherer gave it her best shot, but found it exhausting to keep pumping the cannon. Then Ava shrugged and turned away — and Allie soaked her.
“It was really fun,” Allie Scherer said after the ride. “You get wet. You spin around. You get to squirt people.”
Hurricane Harbor also has shaded seating and two new cafes, which sell drinks, snacks, hamburgers and chicken tenders.
For the parents, the highlight was that Monsoon Lagoon is essentially gated off, with just one entrance to the rest of the park. There are good sight lines as well, allowing parents to pick a seat and keep an eye on their children as they ran from spray pad to spray pad.
Monsoon Lagoon sits where three rides used to be. The car ride was completely removed. The planes ride remains, and the teacups were moved to the kiddie rides area.
