Huntley, wrapping up tenure at Queensbury, will stay active in education

QUEENSBURY — Queensbury Superintendent of Schools Douglas Huntley may be wrapping up his 12 1/2-year tenure leading the district on Friday, but he still plans to stay active in educational pursuits including helping to mentor new superintendents.
Huntley still has the passion for education after more than 44 years in the business. He finds the work very satisfying.
“You’re always helping students to grow and you can see progress. Some days it’s immediate. Sometimes it takes longer to see, but it’s always there. You can always see the results of your labor,” he said.
Huntley said he also likes the collaborative environment in a school working with colleagues.
It feels surreal to be leaving his position, Huntley said Wednesday in an interview at his office.
Huntley, 66, said he had no thoughts about retiring until about the end of the 2018-19 school year when he realized that he was closing in on 30 years as a superintendent.
Before coming to Queensbury, he spent 13 years at the Massena school district and was at Hadley-Luzerne Central School District for five years prior to that.
He said he decided he wanted to spend more time with his family. He has grandchildren in Rochester, a son in Boston and family in the Canton area.
Instead of a retirement, Huntley will be shifting more to part-time work in education. He teaches at the SUNY Plattsburgh campus in Queensbury. He also will be working with the New York State Council of School Superintendents mentoring prospective and new superintendents. He is also working with a private company that is involved in education on a yet-to-be announced venture.
Huntley said he is looking forward to a break from the long hours. He is at the district between 7 and 7:30 a.m. on most mornings to see the students come to school, and he has an active slate of meetings in the evenings.
“I have always tried to go to events and games and activities and concerts. Even though it’s very enjoyable and I like it, it makes a long day. And it doesn’t stop. It’s all year,” he said. “The combination of things I’m doing after retirement will be interesting and satisfying but it won’t be as much time. My days will be a little bit shorter and I’ll have more time off during the year.”
Legacy 2020
Huntley is leaving as the district recently completed its Legacy 2020 project — a $40 million makeover of the high school that divided the building into distinct wings for arts, humanities and science, technology, engineering and math and reconfigured classrooms to offer a more collaborative learning environment.
Other accomplishments of Huntley’s tenure include implementing a new reading and writing curriculum at the elementary level, the Project Lead the Way engineering curriculum that has now expanded to K-12, the VEX Robotics extracurricular club and the International Baccalaureate advanced diploma program.
In the last couple of years, the district has started a program to attract international students to study at the school through the F1 visa program, according to Huntley.
“That’s a good program because it provides an international flavor to our high school that our students wouldn’t receive otherwise,” he said.
Huntley said he will miss people the most in his job, including the students. He has made it a point to read to all second grade and third grade classes every fall and spring.
Huntley has been very active in the community through his job and been a part of civic and economic development organizations. He is a past president of the local United Way and is still involved with the organization. He is also on the board of Hudson Headwaters Health Network.
He grew up just outside of Canton, in St. Lawrence County, on a small dairy farm, but said he knew he was not going to be a farmer. He had an interest in education because his grandparents were teachers. He would often go to his grandmother’s third-grade classroom to help out after school.
He had considered military service, as some family members served in the military. After graduating high school, he attended Norwich University, a small private military college in Vermont, so he could explore both education and military service.
Huntley began his educational career in Vermont, teaching health and physical education. Then he became principal of Potsdam High School from 1985 to 1990.
Complexities of the job
Education has become more complex during his career. Huntley said technology has added a new component that has increased opportunities for students to learn and for teachers to do a better job with their students. However, technology is constantly changing.
“Once you get used to one system, a bigger and better system comes along,” he said.
Also, Huntley said expectations for students have increased. What was taught in first grade is now covered in kindergarten, which once served mainly to help children socialize.
Students also have to deal with more distractions now, according to Huntley. Technology is one, but there are more split families and both parents are often working.
Huntley said the most important lesson is still that reading is key. Students who can read will be able to do math and their other subjects. Children who struggle with reading will have more difficultly in school.
That is why the district has made reading such a priority with implementation of its Readers and Writers Workshop program, which features libraries in each classroom with various levels of books that students can read, so they learn to love reading.
Huntley was modest about his accomplishments, saying it has been a team effort. It started at the top with a supportive board of education that allowed him and the district to be innovative, creative and productive.
“They have a way that helps motivate people,” he said.
Having a great staff was key to the success, he said.
“The key to the success of any school district lies with the teacher. That's where the great work is done. At Queensbury, we are fortunate to have dedicated and committed teachers who make a difference in the lives of children every day of the year,” he said.
