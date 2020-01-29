Huntley, wrapping up tenure at Queensbury, will stay active in education

Other accomplishments of Huntley’s tenure include implementing a new reading and writing curriculum at the elementary level, the Project Lead the Way engineering curriculum that has now expanded to K-12, the VEX Robotics extracurricular club and the International Baccalaureate advanced diploma program.

In the last couple of years, the district has started a program to attract international students to study at the school through the F1 visa program, according to Huntley.

“That’s a good program because it provides an international flavor to our high school that our students wouldn’t receive otherwise,” he said.

Huntley said he will miss people the most in his job, including the students. He has made it a point to read to all second grade and third grade classes every fall and spring.

Huntley has been very active in the community through his job and been a part of civic and economic development organizations. He is a past president of the local United Way and is still involved with the organization. He is also on the board of Hudson Headwaters Health Network.