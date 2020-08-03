Hunting, trapping licenses go on sale soon

Hunting and trapping licenses and deer management permits for the 2020-2021 season will go on sale Monday, Aug. 10. With liberal bag limits and some of the longest seasons around, New Yorkers can hunt continuously from Sept. 1 (squirrel) into April (snow geese).

"As more New Yorkers look for outdoor activities close to home, we have seen renewed interest in hunting and trapping for the quality recreational experiences these activities provide, especially here in New York State,” said Basil Seggos, commissioner of the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

Licenses and permits can be purchased at DEC's license-issuing agents, by telephone at 866-933-2257, or online at the DEC website.

The new hunting and trapping licenses are valid from Sept. 1, 2020 through Aug. 31, 2021, while annual fishing licenses are valid for 365 days from date of purchase.

New York's habitat serves a vital role in maintaining healthy and sustainable fish and wildlife resources. Purchasing a hunting or trapping license helps to support DEC's conservation projects.