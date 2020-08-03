Hunting, trapping licenses go on sale soon

Hunting and trapping licenses and deer management permits for the 2020-2021 season will go on sale Monday, Aug. 10. With liberal bag limits and some of the longest seasons around, New Yorkers can hunt continuously from Sept. 1 (squirrel) into April (snow geese).
"As more New Yorkers look for outdoor activities close to home, we have seen renewed interest in hunting and trapping for the quality recreational experiences these activities provide, especially here in New York State,” said Basil Seggos, commissioner of the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
Licenses and permits can be purchased at DEC's license-issuing agents, by telephone at 866-933-2257, or online at the DEC website.
The new hunting and trapping licenses are valid from Sept. 1, 2020 through Aug. 31, 2021, while annual fishing licenses are valid for 365 days from date of purchase.
New York's habitat serves a vital role in maintaining healthy and sustainable fish and wildlife resources. Purchasing a hunting or trapping license helps to support DEC's conservation projects.
DEC encourages outdoor enthusiasts to buy a Habitat & Access Stamp each year. Funds from the $5 Habitat & Access Stamp support projects to conserve habitat and improve public access for fish-and-wildlife-related activities.
This year's Habitat & Access Stamp features a northern leopard frog. Last year's Habitat & Access Stamp featuring a bull moose was the most popular stamp in DEC history, with more than 25,000 sold.
Beginning Aug. 10, the DEC Call Center will be reachable from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays through Oct. 1. Regular call center weekday hours will resume on Oct. 2.
Have the following items ready when buying a license:
1. Complete contact information (e.g. name, address, email address, telephone number);
2. DEC customer ID number (if applicable);
3. Proof of residency (e.g., driver's license or non-driver's ID with a valid New York State address); and
4. If purchasing by phone or internet, a valid credit card.
5. If not already entered in DEC's automated licensing system, individuals are required to provide proof of hunter or trapper education certification or a copy of a previous license for all hunting and trapping license purchases. For additional information, visit the General Sporting License Informationwebpage on DEC's website.
In July, DEC launched a new system for the sale of fishing, hunting, and trapping licenses. The new automated licensing system includes information to help users locate vendors, receive instant copies of a license, enter and view harvest information, and more.
Previous logins will not work in the new system. To access current accounts, click on the 'Sign Up' link on the new website and use date of birth and DEC customer ID number or a driver's license number to locate existing files and create a new login. Please call DEC's customer service line at 866-933-2257 with any questions.
