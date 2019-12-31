Hundreds remain without power, restoration likely by afternoon

Hundreds of National Grid and NYSEG customers in the region remained without power early Tuesday, but restoration was expected by mid-afternoon for all.

Nearly 1,000 National Grid customers in Essex, Warren, Saratoga, Washington and Hamilton counties remained without power as of 6 a.m.

Johnsburg, Chester, Schroon and Minerva had the highest number of outages in the region. National Grid's website predicted restoration for all by 2 p.m.

NYSEG's website reported 223 residents of Newcomb without power, with no estimated time for restoration listed.

Freezing rain and sleet combined to bring down trees, limbs and utility wires Sunday night and Monday.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 10 a.m., as snow squalls and showers could cause additional problems on area roads until late evening Tuesday.

