You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Hundreds remain without power, restoration likely by afternoon
0 comments

Hundreds remain without power, restoration likely by afternoon

{{featured_button_text}}

Hundreds of National Grid and NYSEG customers in the region remained without power early Tuesday, but restoration was expected by mid-afternoon for all.

Nearly 1,000 National Grid customers in Essex, Warren, Saratoga, Washington and Hamilton counties remained without power as of 6 a.m.

Johnsburg, Chester, Schroon and Minerva had the highest number of outages in the region. National Grid's website predicted restoration for all by 2 p.m.

NYSEG's website reported 223 residents of Newcomb without power, with no estimated time for restoration listed.

Freezing rain and sleet combined to bring down trees, limbs and utility wires Sunday night and Monday.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 10 a.m., as snow squalls and showers could cause additional problems on area roads until late evening Tuesday.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime, Warren County government and the outdoors for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News