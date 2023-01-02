Hundreds race into icy waters for 2023 New Year's Polar Plunge

LAKE GEORGE — Over 800 people of all ages stripped down to their bathing suits on Sunday afternoon to briskly run into the chilly waters of Lake George as a part of the 2023 Lake George Polar Plunge on New Year's Day.

The mad dash to get warm after emerging from the water was a little calmer this year, as sunny weather had the waters of Lake George in the high 30s during the often icy dip.

The warmer-than-usual temperatures this year may have correlated to the large turnout, with hundreds of spectators on the beach and dock and gathered in Shepard Park, in addition to the participants.

Registration was $10 per person, with the funds going to benefit the Springfield Shriners Hospital and the Lake George Volunteer Fire Department, many of whom were on deck at the unseasonably warm event.

Firefighters from Queensbury, Corinth, Hadley and Lake George were on hand, as well as a dive team to assist any plungers in distress.

Some brave plunge participants hopped around in the waist deep water for a few minutes before emerging from the lake and running to their waiting towels.

The Polar Plunge is ahead of the myriad of winter activities offered in Lake George as part of the Winter Carnival that kicks off with a parade in the village on Feb. 4.