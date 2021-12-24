 Skip to main content
top story

Hundreds participate in Christmas Eve Road March

Hundreds of people walked 4 miles through the streets of Glens Falls on Friday morning for the annual Christmas Eve Road March, organized by retired Army Sgt. 1st Class Arthur Coon in support of servicemen and servicewomen who are deployed during the holidays. 

