Hundreds expected to gather for Black Lives Matter rally in Fort Edward on Sunday

FORT EDWARD — Around 400 people are expected to gather in Fort Edward on Sunday for a Black Lives Matter rally, according to one of the event's organizers.
Jabes Prado, who helped organize Sunday's rally, said the event is a direct result of events happening across the country and Fort Edward Supervisor Lester Losaw's failure to make a statement condemning the police killing of George Floyd and the civil unrest it sparked.
"This is the outcome of what the town supervisor didn't say," Prado said.
During a Town Board meeting last month, Losaw was asked to make a statement addressing the unrest, but declined.
“As a town, I hate to put ourselves out there,” Losaw said during a June 8 meeting. “Whatever you say, people are going to say something negative about it.”
Losaw did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment Friday.
Sunday's rally will be a peaceful demonstration focused on education and building unity within the community, Prado said.
He added that he's received several threats from people over Facebook and some have even labeled him as a racist.
"It's really uncalled for when we're just trying to be a peaceful protest and really send a message to the kids of solidarity and unity," Prado said.
Demonstrators are expected to gather at the Canal Street Marketplace and march to Mullen Park, where there will be several musical acts and guests speakers.
The rally is scheduled for 1-5 p.m.
Fort Edward Police Chief Justin Derway could not be reached for comment on Friday, but Prado said the two have been in constant communication and he praised Fort Edward police for their responsiveness.
"Our police force is amazing," he said. "I wish other police stations would use them as a model."
There will also be a tribute to Solomon Northup, an abolitionist and free Black man who was sold into slavery for 12 years. After escaping slavery, Northup moved to Fort Edward to write his memoir, "Twelve Years a Slave."
"We have a flag of this man, we sell his books in the museum in the middle of this town, but we can't say 'Black Lives Matter?'" Prado said, once again referring to Losaw's refusal to address events happening around the country.
The rally was originally expected to take place on June 28, but was delayed twice because of inclement weather. Sunday's forecast is expected to be sunny and hot, with temperatures nearing 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Prado said there will be volunteer peace officers at the event and any counterdemonstration will largely be ignored.
"We do expect some counterprotesters, but we don't expect to engage at all," he said.
The rally comes in response to the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25 after an officer there kneeled on his neck for nearly 9 minutes.
Floyd's death led to widespread demonstrations calling for police reforms and demanding the end to systemic racism across the country, including several here in the Capital Region.
A Black Lives Matter march in Glens Falls attracted more than 2,000 participants last month, and hundreds more participated in rallies in Troy, Schenectady and Albany in recent weeks.
Prado said he hopes everyone who attends Sunday's rally walks away with a better understanding of the issues facing people of color in Fort Edward and beyond.
"It's going to be very informative, very educational and we hope that everyone leaves well informed, and happy and safe and united," he said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
