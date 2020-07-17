Hundreds expected to gather for Black Lives Matter rally in Fort Edward on Sunday

Demonstrators are expected to gather at the Canal Street Marketplace and march to Mullen Park, where there will be several musical acts and guests speakers.

The rally is scheduled for 1-5 p.m.

Fort Edward Police Chief Justin Derway could not be reached for comment on Friday, but Prado said the two have been in constant communication and he praised Fort Edward police for their responsiveness.

"Our police force is amazing," he said. "I wish other police stations would use them as a model."

There will also be a tribute to Solomon Northup, an abolitionist and free Black man who was sold into slavery for 12 years. After escaping slavery, Northup moved to Fort Edward to write his memoir, "Twelve Years a Slave."

"We have a flag of this man, we sell his books in the museum in the middle of this town, but we can't say 'Black Lives Matter?'" Prado said, once again referring to Losaw's refusal to address events happening around the country.

The rally was originally expected to take place on June 28, but was delayed twice because of inclement weather. Sunday's forecast is expected to be sunny and hot, with temperatures nearing 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.