Hundreds call for investigation of officer incident

ELIZABETHTOWN — More than 700 people have co-signed a letter that calls for an investigation into an incident two months ago between a white off-duty Cohoes police officer and a group of young Black people in Elizabethtown.
The letter, addressed to Essex County District Attorney Kristy Sprague, was delivered to her office on Thursday by Adirondack Diversity Initiative Director Nicole Hylton-Patterson, John Brown Lives Director Martha Swan and Westport-based lawyer Matthew Melewski.
“We ask that your office uphold its promise of justice for all,” the letter reads. “A police officer filing a false police report is an outrageous breach of the public trust that cannot be condoned in a free and just society.”
A Cohoes officer is retiring after a bizarre episode in Elizabethtown involving alcohol and a false 911 report.
The call for an investigation comes after the Albany Times Union newspaper published a report detailing what is known about what happened on June 6 between Cohoes police officer Sean McKown, 46, and a group of unidentified young people.
McKown admitted he shared false information about the incident with State Police, but has faced no charges or disciplinary action, according to the Times Union. He’s scheduled to retire from the Cohoes police department this month.
“This is not a trivial matter,” Melewski said. “This is not a child pulling a fire alarm, falsely reporting a fire. This is very, very serious. And someone needs to take responsibility.”
“Someone decided to bury it,” he said, when asked by a reporter what went wrong after the incident was reported to State Police. “Who made that decision, and who is an accomplice to that decision, is something I think the press can assist in finding out.”
McKown alleges gunfight
State Police responded June 6 to Lincoln Pond Road in Elizabethtown after the agency received a 911 call from McKown about an alleged gunfight between himself and a young Black man outside of his vacation home.
McKown told police that, after multiple confrontations with a group of young Black people outside of his home, one of the men lifted his shirt to reveal a silver gun in his waistband, the Times Union reported. McKown said the young man fired the gun at him and that he fired his department-issued weapon four times while retreating toward a hill, before he threw the gun to the side for fear the weapon could be used against him.
When officers arrived, they found McKown asleep and highly intoxicated, multiple sources familiar with the investigation told the Times Union. McKown later admitted he had given state troopers false information. He said he never shot his weapon while he was running away, but that he shot at a tree stump in his backyard after he heard a pop, to scare off whoever made the noise.
State Police, who later obtained a video of the incident from a neighbor, have described McKown’s description of events as “extremely inconsistent.”
State Police say the case is closed and no charges have been filed.
The Essex County District Attorney told reporters Thursday she presumed that a State Police investigation into an off-duty Cohoes police officer’s use of his service pistol in Elizabethtown was “ongoing” and that a “follow-up would be made in the near future.”
People with knowledge of the investigation told the Times Union it was Sprague who, in early June, told State Police there wasn’t enough evidence to prosecute McKown.
Sprague has a different recollection, saying she was told by police that "the witnesses had no direct knowledge of a weapon and did not want to come back to testify.”
“This was the last conversation that I personally had with the State Police about the investigation," she said.
Sprague said she didn’t know the case had been closed until she received a call from State Police on July 27, when officers informed her the Times Union would be publishing a story.
“To date, I have never read or seen this final New York State Police report,” she wrote.
Call for investigation
“The only thing we know is what has been reported by you all in the press,” Hylton-Patterson told reporters on Thursday. “But we also know that we need the district attorney to step up and fully investigate this with the intensity, the intentionality, the deliberateness and the expediency that it deserves.
"At the same time, we want to protect our Black youth. But we need the DA to step up and do her job,” she said.
“People have asked, ‘Well, what happened?’ The criminal law doesn’t just ask what happened,” Melewski told reporters outside the Essex County Courthouse. “It asks what might have happened, and it asks what did the perpetrator intend to happen.
"And in this case, a police officer called 911 to report that a group of young Black people were firing guns at him, mobilizing two police forces in different towns to respond, searching for this group of armed Black people. So ask yourself not just what did happen but what could have happened, and what did he intend to happen? Because that’s what the criminal law asks.”
Swan told reporters Sprague was not present to accept the letter from them.
Sprague did not respond to requests for comment on Thursday.
