Hundreds call for investigation of Cohoes officer incident

State Police say the case is closed and no charges have been filed.

Sources: Essex County DA made call not to prosecute Cohoes officer The Essex County District Attorney told reporters Thursday she presumed that a State Police investigation into an off-duty Cohoes police officer’s use of his service pistol in Elizabethtown was “ongoing” and that a “follow-up would be made in the near future.”

People with knowledge of the investigation told the Times Union it was Sprague who, in early June, told State Police there wasn’t enough evidence to prosecute McKown.

Sprague has a different recollection, saying she was told by police that “the witnesses had no direct knowledge of a weapon and did not want to come back to testify.”

“This was the last conversation that I personally had with the State Police about the investigation,” she said.

Sprague said she didn’t know the case had been closed until she received a call from State Police on July 27, when officers informed her the Times Union would be publishing a story.

“To date, I have never read or seen this final New York State Police report,” she wrote.

Call for investigation

“The only thing we know is what has been reported by you all in the press,” Hylton-Patterson told reporters on Thursday. “But we also know that we need the district attorney to step up and fully investigate this with the intensity, the intentionality, the deliberateness and the expediency that it deserves.