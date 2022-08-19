Huletts Landing church marks cornerstone centennial

DRESDEN — Mountain Grove Memorial Church in Huletts Landing celebrated its cornerstone centennial on the weekend of July 29, 30 and 31.

The weekend events included a reception and historical presentation, ”Savoring the Past, Securing the Future,” about the building of the church, a children’s program and a Sunday worship service rededicating the building.

The Friends of Historic Huletts Landing joined in the planning and a display of historical artifact and artwork of the stone church by local artists that have been featured in their gallery.

The fieldstone building was funded and built after 40 years of Protestant worshipers traveling by wagon over the mountain or gathering on lakeside porches to conduct church and Sunday school. At one time, there was an open-air site on Pine Brook Road and a small, wooden church at the intersection of Pine Brook Road and County Road 6.

In 1916, funds were raised to build the church, which was finally completed in 1922.

A highlight of the weekend was revealing what was contained in the copper time capsule that was buried beneath the cornerstone for 100 years, according to a church news release. In it were handwritten lists of the donors, the new church officers, the bylaws, the history of the church, a Bible from one of the founders, Frederic Condit, a copy of The Lake George Mirror newspaper of Aug. 19, 1922, and a New York Tribune of Sept. 2, 1922.

The Rev. Ali Trowbridge, pastor at Caldwell Presbyterian Church, led the worship on Sunday using the program from the original service of dedication 100 years ago. Members of the Condit and Danforth families, some of the founders and first clergy, were in attendance. The Harland Foote family also had a large number of attendees. Harland Foote built the church.