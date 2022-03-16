Hughes championed anti-lynching law more than a century ago

The Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act, which President Joseph Biden is expected to soon sign, achieves a goal that Glens Falls native Charles Evans Hughes championed more than a century ago.

Hughes was keynote speaker at the opening session of the first National Conference on Lynching held May 5-6, 1919, at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

“Lynching is murder of the foulest sort. We condemn this crime, in particular, as a crime,” he said, according to a report May 6 in the New York Sun.

The Post-Star reported on May 6 that Hughes said the United States would be hypocritical if it did not make lynching a federal crime.

“We can never appear as the exemplar of justice to the world as long as the Black man, because he is a Black man, is denied justice within the United States,” he said.

About 2,500 people attended the conference that the NAACP organized to push Congress to pass anti-lynching legislation that U.S. Rep. Leonidas Dyer, R-Missouri, had introduced in 1918, a law that did not pass.

The NAACP has just released a report, “Thirty Years of Lynching in the United States, 1889-1919.”

Hughes, speaking at the conference, said the victory in World War I would not be complete until the United States rid its own soil of hatred.

“We have not destroyed the menace of force because we have licked the kaiser; the menace of force resides in every community,” he said.

Hughes, the son of an abolitionist preacher who pastored Baptist churches in Glens Falls and Sandy Hill, now Hudson Falls, around the time of the Civil War, warned against mob violence.

“I am confident in the future, despite those who are nothing but visionary and impractical. … But that hope will be shattered whenever the common sense yields to mob violence,” he said.

Hughes also was among the signers, along with former President Taft and several former governors, of a July 19, 1919, letter urging Congress to investigate the prevalence of mob violence and lynching in the nation.

Rabbi Stephen S. Wise, a Lake Placid summer resident and close friend of Hughes, also was a speaker at the May 5-6 NAACP conference.

Later in the month, Hughes and Wise were among speakers at a May 22, 1919, rally at Madison Square Garden to urge the U.S. government to intervene to stop pogroms (organized massacres) in Slavic Europe.

Hughes and Wise were among the co-founders in 1927 of the National Conference of Christians and Jews, an education and social justice advocacy organization.

At the time of the NAACP conference in 1919, Hughes was a lawyer in New York City.

He had been New York governor from 1907 to fall 1910, when he was appointed a U.S. Supreme Court associate justice.

He resigned from the court in June 1916 to accept the Republican nomination for president, narrowly losing to incumbent Democrat Woodrow Wilson.

Hughes later was U.S. secretary of state in the Harding and Coolidge administrations, and chief justice of the United States.

It is believed that he influenced Harding to call in a civil rights message on April 21, 1921, for Congress to pass federal anti-lynching legislation.

That legislation passed the House on Jan. 26, 1922, by a 230-119 vote, but was blocked in the Senate by a filibuster, according to the educational website “Today in Civil Rights History.”

The Post-Star would suggest that the effort may have had an impact, even though the legislation did not pass the Senate.

“Possibly is it just a coincidence that lynching began to diminish about the same time this agitation to make the punishment of this crime a federal offense,” The Post-Star editorialized on Jan. 2, 1925. “The passage of such a law was prevented only by a filibuster, or threat of a filibuster.”

Subsequent anti-lynching legislation introduced in 1934 did not pass the House or Senate.

The Post-Star, over the years, frequently editorialized to make lynching a federal crime.

“We have been slow to punish spies and obstructionists by the regular process of law, but that does not give excuse for mob murder,” an April 15, 1918, editorial concluded. ”The lynchers should be fittingly punished,”

A July 16, 1919, editorial predicted it would take a long time to achieve the goal.

“Despite the industrious endeavor to create public sentiment against it, the lynching business in the southern states continues brisk. … It will require an educational campaign of apparently indeterminable length before substantial reform in this direction can be achieved.”

Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance writer and documentary filmmaker specializing in the history of politics, labor organizing and media in the region.

