Huge Whitney estate in Adirondacks for sale

LONG LAKE — A historic Long Lake estate is being put up for sale. The price: $180 million.
The 36,000-acre property, Whitney Park, is being sold by John Hendrickson, according to the Wall Street Journal. Hendrickson is the widower of Saratoga Springs philanthropist, socialite and thoroughbred racing owner Marylou Whitney. He inherited the estate after Whitney’s death last July.
Whitney Park has 80 miles of roads, 22 lakes, a timber operation, a trapper’s cabin from the 1800s and an Adirondack great camp, according to the Journal. The great camp, Deerlands, has 17 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. Its two-story boathouse on Little Forked Lake has a collection of antique guideboats and 25 canoes, which Hendrickson told the Journal he plans to sell with the estate.
Whitney Park was established by William C. Whitney in 1897, according to Adirondack Life magazine. Whitney consolidated 80,000 acres at the time for $1.50 per acre.
Marylou Whitney inherited the property after her previous husband Cornelius Vanderbilt Whitney died in 1992, according to the Journal.
In 1997 under the Gov. George Pataki administration, the state of New York purchased nearly 15,000 acres of wilderness from Whitney for $17.1 million — with $10 million from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund and help from the Nature Conservancy in negotiating the deal. The move was hailed by environmentalists at the time. The land is now part of the William C. Whitney Wilderness Area, which includes 20 miles of trails and several bodies of water, including Little Tupper Lake and Lake Lila, which the state bought in 1979.
Hendrickson told the Journal, for a story published Wednesday, that he planned to sell the property because the estate needs a family to enjoy it and care for it.
“It’s bittersweet that I’ve decided to sell,” he told the newspaper, “but it’s too overwhelming for one man and I don’t really want to be an owner of a country. You can fit 70 Monacos in there.
“It’s lonely without Marylou,” he added.
