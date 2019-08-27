SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The man who drowned early Sunday afternoon after falling into the Hudson River upstream from Cooper's Cave Bridge has been identified as James H. Minnick, 80, of Queensbury.
Minnick had been fishing from the bank of the river when his wife reported that he fell in, according to South Glens Falls Police Chief Kevin Judd.
A bystander pulled Minnick onto the river bank. Attempts to revive Minnick were unsuccessful at the scene, Judd said.
Minnick was transported to Glens Falls Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Warren County coroner’s office determine that the cause of death was accidental drowning, Judd said.
In addition to South Glens Falls Police, Glens Falls Police, South Glens Falls Fire Company and the Moreau Emergency Squad also responded to the scene at the boat launch at the end of River Street.
