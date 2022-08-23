The low levels of the Hudson River west of the Glens Falls/South Glens Falls Route 9 bridge have exposed riverbanks, drainage pipes, the underside of a swimming dock and old mid-river piers once used when logs were moved downstream by force of the current. The summer drawdown, to allow for routine dam maintenance, exposed mid-river pier remnants that “were used to sort logs as they were sent down river in the 1800s and 1900s,” according to a recent Warren County Facebook post. From 1813 to the 1950s, the log drives supplied lumber mills in the Glens Falls area with Adirondack timber, the Warren County post said. The up-to-8-foot reduction in water levels, which Boralex Hydro Operations officials state will continue through September, has meant that summer swimming at municipal beaches in Glens Falls and South Glens Falls is not allowed.
Hudson River drawdown
