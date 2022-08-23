 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Hudson River drawdown

  • 0
photo 1

A woman goes ankle deep into the Hudson River while a man and their dog stand on the extended riverbank on Saturday, west of Haviland's Cove Park in Glens Falls. The drawdown of the river between South Glens Falls and Glens Falls and Queensbury is allowing for dam maintenance work be completed.

The low levels of the Hudson River west of the Glens Falls/South Glens Falls Route 9 bridge have exposed riverbanks, drainage pipes, the underside of a swimming dock and old mid-river piers once used when logs were moved downstream by force of the current. The summer drawdown, to allow for routine dam maintenance, exposed mid-river pier remnants that “were used to sort logs as they were sent down river in the 1800s and 1900s,” according to a recent Warren County Facebook post. From 1813 to the 1950s, the log drives supplied lumber mills in the Glens Falls area with Adirondack timber, the Warren County post said. The up-to-8-foot reduction in water levels, which Boralex Hydro Operations officials state will continue through September, has meant that summer swimming at municipal beaches in Glens Falls and South Glens Falls is not allowed.

photo 2

An exposed drainage pipe on the southern bank of the Hudson River, as seen from a boat launch in the village of South Glens Falls on Sunday, indicates the low level of water in the river between South Glens Falls and Glens Falls and Queensbury because of the summer drawdown for dam maintenance.  
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump sues justice department: Lawyers ask judge to halt FBI review of Mar-a-Lago files

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News