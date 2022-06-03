Hudson River dam work to affect Haviland's Cove swimming area in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — Routine dam maintenance this summer will result in the city having to close Haviland's Cove swimming area on the Hudson River while the work is being conducted, city officials announced Friday.

Specifics on the timing of the closure will be released as the project timeline becomes clearer, officials said. Work will get underway in mid- to late June and is expected to continue throughout the summer.

"The city regrets the inconveniences that this project may present, but unfortunately this long overdue maintenance must be completed this summer," the city said in a news release.

Boralex Hydro Operations needs to temporarily lower water levels on the Hudson River upstream of the Glens Falls/South Glens Falls Route 9 bridge, the release explains. Updates on the project will be available at www.Boralex.com/glens-falls-dam.

"Routine dam maintenance will require reducing water levels of up to 8 feet below the normal operating range. The drawdown is necessary to access the project work site," the release states.

City officials said the hyroelectric company is "dedicated to completing this work as quickly and efficiently as possible to minimize impacts on recreational users."

This project has been reviewed by the state Department of Environmental Conservation, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the New York State Historic Preservation Office, officials said.

Regardless of the closure, the city’s Recreation Department will provide swimming lessons from June 27 through Aug. 5 at the Glens Falls High School pool, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. To sign up, go to: www.cityofglensfalls.com under Recreation.

The pool at the East Field Recreation Area will open for the summer on June 18 and operate from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

