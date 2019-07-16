QUEENSBURY — Heavy spring rains decimated a portion of the town's Hudson Pointe trail system, including uprooting a bridge and moving it about 30 yards from its former location.
An elevated wooden walkway leading to the bridge, located on the green loop of the trail system along the Hudson River, was also damaged.
Steve Lovering, Queensbury Parks and Recreation director, estimated the damage will cost about $10,000 to repair and likely won’t be done until fall.
“Mother Nature kinda decided to take control of that area down there,” Lovering said Monday. “When she releases control, we’ll get it back in order.”
Lovering said the town is using Steve Ovitt from Wilderness Property Management to direct the work, but said Ovitt is extremely busy these days and the trail will likely remain closed until fall as a result.
“It’ll be a solid week’s worth of work,” he said.
Walkers on the popular trail system taking the trail to the bay area of the Hudson River are now met with a 100-foot stretch of water where the bridge used to be. Lovering likened it to a “an open door,” hinged on one side with the other side moved 90 degrees.
At one point in late May, the bridge was totally underwater, something Lovering said hadn’t happened in its 13-year life.
“Now it’s a bridge to nowhere,” he said.
Three years ago, workers also installed elevated wooden walkways to allow walkers to use the trail even when water is high. But this spring’s rain proved too much and drowned those walkways, too, causing some to heave and twist.
“I’ve never seen anything like this and I’ve been here 30 years,” Lovering said.
Queensbury resident Lori Baldauf is a frequent walker on the trail with her Labs, Okemo and Pico, and said she is missing being able to walk the closed loop.
“It’s just not the same and cuts out a lot of the beauty of the walk,” she said, adding that she hopes it can be repaired sooner rather than later.
Baldauf said she runs into walkers a lot who are confused that they can’t continue on the lower trail.
A sign is posted on the information board by the parking lot that the green trail loop is closed, but Baldauf said people apparently aren’t seeing it, adding that she just saw it for the first time a couple of weeks ago.
Baldauf said she wasn’t being critical of the town and realizes spring was extremely wet, but she and others are simply hoping the trail can be restored before too long.
Lovering said he hasn’t fielded complaints about the closed trail, saying people have been “reasonable and patient.”
“Everybody understands the spring we had,” he said.
