Hudson Headwaters was ready to notify patients when state expanded vaccine list

When the state allowed people with comorbidities to get the COVID vaccine, Hudson Headwaters Health Network was ready.

The network has almost 100,000 patients in the region, and 35,000 of them qualify for a vaccine under the comorbidities rules. Obesity, diabetes and heart disease are the most common illnesses that qualify.

Hudson Headwaters looked at every patient’s medical history, and workers wrote letters attesting to medical conditions for every patient who could get the vaccine.

Most patients have given their medical provider an email address, so the network was able to send 21,000 letters by email over the weekend. The rest were mailed a letter.

Hudson Headwaters wanted its patients to have the letters before Sunday, when they could start trying to get appointments, in case someone got lucky. And indeed, a few people were able to get immediate appointments, so those letters came in handy, said spokeswoman Jane Hooper.

“Some people have been able to use them already,” she said. “We proactively sent them a letter. They have it in their hands so they can take it to any site.”