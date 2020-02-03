Hudson Headwaters to build $10 million primary care center in Glens Falls

But the space is simply too small, officials said. It is 10,000 square feet and handles about 50,000 patient visits a year.

“The building that currently houses both the urgent care center and primary care center is insufficient for the needs of patients and staff,” said Amy Bloom, executive vice president of network strategy at Hudson Headwaters Health Network.

And Glens Falls needed a better, more centrally located primary care center, officials said. The new location will have better parking and will be easier for residents without cars to reach.

“Hudson Headwaters knows that it is vitally important to provide health care, and access to that health care for everyone in the community. Whenever we plan for a new health center, we ensure that ease of access is at the forefront of our minds,” Hooper said. “Locations that offer easy access to the bus route, are within walkable distances, and those that have ample parking are important considerations for us.”

Hudson Headwaters CEO Dr. Tucker Slingerland said Hudson Headwaters is now creating a cluster of essential health care services in Glens Falls.