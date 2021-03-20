Hudson Headwaters seeks zoning change for planned Larose Street complex in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — Hudson Headwaters Health Network is moving forward with plans to build a new medical complex along Larose Street.
The city’s Common Council on Tuesday is expected to pass a resolution acknowledging a zoning change request for two parcels owned by the nonprofit health network that make up 38 Larose St.
If approved, the request would be sent to the Planning Board for further consideration.
The 4.48-acre property — which has been owned by Hudson Headwaters since 2012, according to county property records — is currently used as an athletic field and sits just behind the Hannaford supermarket on Broad Street, near a number of other medical offices, including Gateway Dermatology and a pediatrician office on South Western Avenue.
Hudson Headwaters is hoping to change the current zoning for both parcels from residential to general commercial, so it can construct a 36,347-square-foot medical complex that will include primary care offices and an elderly care program.
Plans also call for a separate building that will house a 2,550-square-foot pharmacy.
Hudson Headwaters will build a $10 million primary care center on Larose Street in Glens Falls, replacing a smaller building on Broad Street.
The proposed zoning change would apply only to 38 Larose St.
In a March 15 letter to Mayor Dan Hall, Engineering Ventures, the engineering firm representing Hudson Headwaters, said the company has spoken with the city’s code enforcement officer and is willing to “work closely” with the city and adjacent neighborhood to address concerns about the proposed development.
“We have met with the city of Glens Falls building inspector and code enforcement officer, Kris Vanderzee, regarding the project and are prepared to work closely with the city and the adjoining neighborhoods to address any concerns about the rezoning of the parcels and the proposed development,” wrote Mike Dussault, a senior engineer with the company.
He added the proposed project would "be a great benefit to the area" and fit into the surrounding uses.
Hudson Headwaters has operated a 10,000-square-foot primary care facility on Broad Street since the 1990s. An urgent care center also operates out of the same facility, which sits just behind the Stewart’s shop at the intersection of Broad Street and Hudson Avenue.
But in recent years, the health network has outgrown the facility, which handles about 50,000 patient visits a year.
When the Larose Street complex eventually opens, Hudson Headwaters will relocate its primary care offices from Broad Street to the new facility.
The urgent care center will be moved to a separate facility near Northway Exit 18 in Queensbury.
Hudson Headwaters is also in the process of revamping its obstetrics and gynecology facility at 90 South St.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.