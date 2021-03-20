Hudson Headwaters seeks zoning change for planned Larose Street complex in Glens Falls

“We have met with the city of Glens Falls building inspector and code enforcement officer, Kris Vanderzee, regarding the project and are prepared to work closely with the city and the adjoining neighborhoods to address any concerns about the rezoning of the parcels and the proposed development,” wrote Mike Dussault, a senior engineer with the company.

He added the proposed project would "be a great benefit to the area" and fit into the surrounding uses.

Hudson Headwaters has operated a 10,000-square-foot primary care facility on Broad Street since the 1990s. An urgent care center also operates out of the same facility, which sits just behind the Stewart’s shop at the intersection of Broad Street and Hudson Avenue.

But in recent years, the health network has outgrown the facility, which handles about 50,000 patient visits a year.

When the Larose Street complex eventually opens, Hudson Headwaters will relocate its primary care offices from Broad Street to the new facility.

The urgent care center will be moved to a separate facility near Northway Exit 18 in Queensbury.

Hudson Headwaters is also in the process of revamping its obstetrics and gynecology facility at 90 South St.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

