Hudson Headwaters seeking to move forward with Glens Falls facility

GLENS FALLS — Hudson Headwaters Health Network is still seeking to construct a 30,000-square-foot facility along Larose Street despite the city Planning Board issuing an unfavorable opinion on a zoning change request needed for the project to advance.

The nonprofit health provider has altered its request and is now seeking to rezone the two parcels that make up the 4.48-acre property at 38 Larose St. from residential to cultural professional and general commercial.

Previously, the organization was seeking to change the entire property to a general commercial district.

In an Aug. 16 letter addressed to Mayor Dan Hall, Mike Dussault, an engineer with Engineering Ventures who is overseeing the project, said the proposed facility would address a great need for the area and blend in with the surrounding area.

A dermatology office and pediatric health center are located near the proposed site.

“We have met with the City of Glens Falls Building Inspector & Code Enforcement Officer, Kris Vanderzee, regarding the project and are prepared to work closely with the city and the adjoining neighborhoods to address any concerns about the rezoning of the parcels and the proposed development,” the letter reads.