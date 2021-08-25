Hudson Headwaters seeking to move forward with Glens Falls facility

GLENS FALLS — Hudson Headwaters Health Network is still seeking to construct a 30,000-square-foot facility along Larose Street despite the city Planning Board issuing an unfavorable opinion on a zoning change request needed for the project to advance.
The nonprofit health provider has altered its request and is now seeking to rezone the two parcels that make up the 4.48-acre property at 38 Larose St. from residential to cultural professional and general commercial.
Previously, the organization was seeking to change the entire property to a general commercial district.
In an Aug. 16 letter addressed to Mayor Dan Hall, Mike Dussault, an engineer with Engineering Ventures who is overseeing the project, said the proposed facility would address a great need for the area and blend in with the surrounding area.
A dermatology office and pediatric health center are located near the proposed site.
“We have met with the City of Glens Falls Building Inspector & Code Enforcement Officer, Kris Vanderzee, regarding the project and are prepared to work closely with the city and the adjoining neighborhoods to address any concerns about the rezoning of the parcels and the proposed development,” the letter reads.
The Common Council, on Tuesday, passed the request onto the Planning Board for an advisory opinion.
Hudson Headwaters is seeking to construct a one-story, 30,000-square-foot facility that will house a primary care center and an elderly-care program that aims to keep senior citizens out of nursing homes.
Site plans also call for a separate 2,500-square-foot pharmacy.
The organization has owned the property since 2012, according to Warren County property records.
Under the new rezoning request, a parcel along Western Avenue would be changed to accommodate general commercial use. The property, just over half an acre in size, would house the proposed pharmacy.
The rest of the property would be rezoned for cultural professional uses, which can accommodate museums, houses of worship and office spaces of more than 1,500 square feet with Planning Board approval, according to the city's zoning laws.
The cultural professional district would act as a buffer to the commercial district.
It's unclear if the Planning Board would look favorably upon the proposed zoning change.
Earlier this month, board members issued an unfavorable opinion on the original request, citing concerns about having a commercial district directly adjacent to a residential neighborhood.
The site, which sits near Hannaford Plaza, is currently separated from a general commercial district by a cultural professional district.
Residents in the neighborhood have also expressed concerns about the facility, and have questioned what would happen to the property if Hudson Headwaters ever decided to leave the area.
Several Common Council members have expressed concerns about increased traffic in the residential neighborhood.
Hudson Headwaters operates a number of facilities in the city, including an urgent care center at 100 Broad St. and a women's health center along South Street.
The organization also has offices in Queensbury near Exit 18 of the Northway.
The city’s Planning Board is scheduled to meet on Sept. 7 at 4:45 p.m.
