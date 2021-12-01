Hudson Headwaters receives $4.66 million grant

Hudson Headwaters Health Network has received a $4.66 million grant from the federal Department of Health and Human Services.

The money, which supports health care in rural areas, is through the Health Resource and Services Administration’s Health Center Cluster grant program.

Hudson Headwaters plans to use the funding to sustain and expand its COVID-19 testing, treatment and vaccination efforts, according to Sean Philpott-Jones, vice president for government relations and grants manager.

“This includes supporting our hardworking clinicians, nurses and administrative staff who provide high-quality, affordable care for all our patients,” he said in an email.

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, announced the funding in a news release on Tuesday.

“Our community health centers are an essential component of the health care system in the North Country,” Stefanik said. “These taxpayer dollars are returning to our district to equip Hudson Headwaters with resources they need to continue caring for patients.”

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.