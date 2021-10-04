Hudson Headwaters receives $1.5 million to fund renovations to urgent care center

GLENS FALLS — Hudson Headwaters Health Network has received a $1.5 million grant to help fund long-overdue renovations at its Broad Street building.

The work includes installing a new roof and a heating, ventilation and air conditioning system; removing asbestos; and repairing parts of the structure, such as the concrete handicapped accessible ramp, according to Sean Philpott-Jones, vice president for government relations and grants management for Hudson Headwaters Health Network.

Philpott-Jones said no changes would be made to the 8,000-square-foot footprint of the structure at 100 Broad St., which houses an urgent care center and primary care offices.

Hudson Headwaters officials had hoped to start the renovations in September. But supply chain issues, which have meant roofing materials are unobtainable until January, have pushed the schedule back. Construction will take about four months.

The project is part of the health organization’s long-term plan to move primary care services to Larose Street, where Hudson Headwaters wants to build a 30,000-square-foot complex. Philpott-Jones said the project’s architectural drawings will be reviewed by the Glens Falls Planning Board at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.