Hudson Headwaters receives $1.5 million to fund renovations to urgent care center

GLENS FALLS — Hudson Headwaters Health Network has received a $1.5 million grant to help fund long-overdue renovations at its Broad Street building.
The work includes installing a new roof and a heating, ventilation and air conditioning system; removing asbestos; and repairing parts of the structure, such as the concrete handicapped accessible ramp, according to Sean Philpott-Jones, vice president for government relations and grants management for Hudson Headwaters Health Network.
Philpott-Jones said no changes would be made to the 8,000-square-foot footprint of the structure at 100 Broad St., which houses an urgent care center and primary care offices.
Hudson Headwaters officials had hoped to start the renovations in September. But supply chain issues, which have meant roofing materials are unobtainable until January, have pushed the schedule back. Construction will take about four months.
The project is part of the health organization’s long-term plan to move primary care services to Larose Street, where Hudson Headwaters wants to build a 30,000-square-foot complex. Philpott-Jones said the project’s architectural drawings will be reviewed by the Glens Falls Planning Board at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.
The Broad Street location would remain an urgent care center. HHHN applied for the funding for the renovations through the American Rescue Plan Act, which provided a pool of money to support capital improvement projects for federally qualified health centers.
Funding is allocated based upon the number of patients the health organization services.
The grant award means the agency will not have to tap local funds for the project, which leaves the local funds available for program needs.
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, announced the funding on Monday. Stefanik voted against the American Rescue Plan Act.
“Community health centers, like Hudson Headwaters, are an essential component of our North Country health care system,” she said in a news release. “I’m proud to announce these taxpayer dollars are returning to our district to support meeting the needs of the residents of Warren County.”
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.