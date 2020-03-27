Hudson Headwaters plans for surge, offers advice on ER visits

Doctors are advising people with coronavirus symptoms to just stay home.

For most people, the virus will mean a couple of weeks of misery and they’ll get better. All they need are over-the-counter medications for their fever and cough.

But doctors are also advising that people go to the Emergency Department if they get very sick. How sick is too sick for home?

In a conference call Friday, Hudson Headwaters Health Network’s chief medical officer tried to bring clarity to that decision.

“If someone is short of breath and feels they are having trouble speaking, they absolutely have to be seen by somebody. Anybody short of breath needs to be seen by somebody,” Dr. John Sawyer said.

If they are short of breath while resting, they should go to the Emergency Department, he said.

Medical providers can test the person’s oxygen level and determine whether they are in dangerous levels. They can give the patient oxygen and hook them up to a ventilator, which breathes for them. Even though there are no definite cures for the virus, there are treatments that help people survive.