Hudson Headwaters plans for surge, offers advice on ER visits

Doctors are advising people with coronavirus symptoms to just stay home.
For most people, the virus will mean a couple of weeks of misery and they’ll get better. All they need are over-the-counter medications for their fever and cough.
But doctors are also advising that people go to the Emergency Department if they get very sick. How sick is too sick for home?
In a conference call Friday, Hudson Headwaters Health Network’s chief medical officer tried to bring clarity to that decision.
“If someone is short of breath and feels they are having trouble speaking, they absolutely have to be seen by somebody. Anybody short of breath needs to be seen by somebody,” Dr. John Sawyer said.
If they are short of breath while resting, they should go to the Emergency Department, he said.
Medical providers can test the person’s oxygen level and determine whether they are in dangerous levels. They can give the patient oxygen and hook them up to a ventilator, which breathes for them. Even though there are no definite cures for the virus, there are treatments that help people survive.
“You can feel crummy but, if you are not short of breath, you can hang in there,” Sawyer said. “Shortness of breath, absolutely. That’s the thing that should drive you from staying at home. I can’t overemphasize how important that is.”
Hudson Headwaters is also preparing for a possible surge of hospitalizations.
“Everyone is bracing for the next wave of much more, much sicker patients,” said CEO Dr. Tucker Slingerland. “Here in the North Country we don’t have a lot of excess in services.”
So Hudson Headwaters employees are preparing to help out at the hospitals. Staff that are familiar with hospital work will go to the intensive care units, Sawyer said.
“They could easily work in intensive care and on ventilators and things like that. We are actively planning to do that on a moment’s notice,” he said. “Because we don’t know, we are making plans to handle very large case volumes, particularly at hospitals.”
Slingerlands said he expects a surge in the next two weeks, if there is going to be one.
“There’s huge unknowns here. We really feel strongly it’s best to be prepared,” he said.
To protect frontline health care workers, Hudson Headwaters is issuing N95 masks to those with direct contact with patients deemed “higher risk” of having the virus. That includes nurses taking flu swabs and providers examining those patients.
Sawyer noted that about half the patients presenting with coronavirus-like symptoms ended up testing positive for the flu instead.
“COVID-19 infection is a confusing illness because it resembles so many others. It resembles the flu. It resembles bad colds in some ways,” he said.
That’s why it’s so important for people to stay home if they feel sick, so that they don’t spread the virus.
