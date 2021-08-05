Hudson Headwaters plans for Larose Street property dealt a blow

GLENS FALLS — Hudson Headwaters Health Network’s plans to construct a 30,000-square-foot complex on a sprawling parcel along Larose Street were dealt a blow Tuesday.
The city’s Planning Board gave an unfavorable opinion on a zoning change needed for the project to advance.
Board members expressed concerns about having a commercially zoned parcel right next to a residential neighborhood with no buffer in between. Several said residents have a reasonable expectation a commercial project would not be built in their neighborhood.
“I guess, in my opinion, looking at this piece of property, I’m not sure putting those allowed uses immediately adjacent to residential zoning is appropriate,” said board member Ethan Peter Hall.
The 4.5 acre property, located at 38 Larose St., is zoned residential but is just a short walk from Hannaford Plaza, which sits in a general commercial district, similar to the one Hudson Headwaters is seeking.
A cultural professional district, which allows offices, small multi-family dwellings and cultural institutions like museums, sits in between.
Hudson Headwaters has owned the Larose Street parcel since 2012, according to Warren County property records.
The nonprofit organization is hoping to build a new complex to house a primary care center and program of all-inclusive care for the elderly, which provides community-based alternatives to nursing home care for people 55 and older.
Plans also call for a separate 2,500-square-foot pharmacy.
The project would replace the nonprofit health network’s primary care center located at 100 Broad St. That facility, which also houses an urgent care center, serves around 50,000 patients a year.
A spokeswoman for Hudson Headwaters said the organization's new complex would help meet a growing demand for health care services in the city, and that the organization works tirelessly to be good neighbors.
“We take our responsibility of being a good neighbor very seriously. Whether it be building design and landscaping or ongoing property care and upkeep, we take great pride in ensuring that our locations are aesthetically pleasing and that nearby organizations and residents are proud to call Hudson Headwaters their neighbor,” Jane Hooper, the spokeswoman, said in an emailed statement.
The Planning Board’s unfavorable opinion on the zoning change does not mean the project is off the table.
The Common Council can still approve the request, or Hudson Headwaters can seek the zoning variances needed for the project to advance.
Several council members have expressed concerns about the project, and a handful of residents have spoken out against it.
Planning Board members said changing the parcel's zoning would have a long-term effect on the neighborhood and worried about what would happen to the parcel if Hudson Headwaters ever relocated the complex.
“Things change,” said board member Rachel Murray.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.