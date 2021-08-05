Hudson Headwaters plans for Larose Street property dealt a blow

Plans also call for a separate 2,500-square-foot pharmacy.

The project would replace the nonprofit health network’s primary care center located at 100 Broad St. That facility, which also houses an urgent care center, serves around 50,000 patients a year.

A spokeswoman for Hudson Headwaters said the organization's new complex would help meet a growing demand for health care services in the city, and that the organization works tirelessly to be good neighbors.

“We take our responsibility of being a good neighbor very seriously. Whether it be building design and landscaping or ongoing property care and upkeep, we take great pride in ensuring that our locations are aesthetically pleasing and that nearby organizations and residents are proud to call Hudson Headwaters their neighbor,” Jane Hooper, the spokeswoman, said in an emailed statement.

The Planning Board’s unfavorable opinion on the zoning change does not mean the project is off the table.

The Common Council can still approve the request, or Hudson Headwaters can seek the zoning variances needed for the project to advance.