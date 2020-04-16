Hudson Headwaters pivots to telemedicine

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

This was going to be the year Hudson Headwaters Health Network started offering telemedicine.

Maybe.

“There was some discussion about looking into it,” Hudson Headwaters Chief Medical Informatics Officer Dr. Kevin Gallagher said. “It was really in its infancy.”

But then the coronavirus hit, and the health network set it up in one week. It then spent two weeks testing it with a few patients before going live for everyone last week.

As of April 16, patients can now schedule a telemed appointment online through the network’s website. The site also has detailed instructions on how to download the program needed for videoconferencing. But it’s fairly easy: after signing up for an appointment, they are emailed a link, which includes a download of the program. The program also reminds them that the appointment is coming up, and at the right time it asks them to click on it so that they can connect with their doctor.

“Patients have been very appreciative. Their ability to have a conversation and see their provider and have their questions answered has given them a lot of reassurance,” Gallagher said. “Some patients are still down in Florida for the winter and can’t leave Florida and need a follow-up visit.”