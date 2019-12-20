Hudson Headwaters paying for kids to go to YMCA

Hudson Headwaters Health Network is paying for some children to join a fitness program at the Glens Falls YMCA.
“We are able to select and sponsor kids and their families who would otherwise not have the opportunity to do something like this because of the cost,” said Hudson Headwaters pediatrician Irene Flatau. “If we’re serious about healthy kids, we need to consider solutions outside of the exam room.”
The fundraising arm of Hudson Headwaters Health Network paid for the program.
The network’s foundation also paid for the palliative care team to undertake training on how to talk with patients who have chronic or terminal illnesses.
The training, VitalTALK, is provided through the University of Vermont Health Network. It isn’t just about breaking the bad news but about navigating other difficult conversations, including decisions on end of life care.
Every year, the foundation funds programs requested by the staff.
You have free articles remaining.
“This is the foundation’s way of supporting and empowering Hudson Headwaters staff by putting their creative solutions into action,” said Lisa Powers, Hudson Headwaters Health Foundation board member. “We are consistently impressed by the quality of innovative projects that are proposed.”
The Innovation Grant Program started in 2017 and has funded 28 projects for a total of $62,000. This year, the foundation gave out $20,000 in grants.
Some of the ideas become long-lasting programs, eventually funded by Hudson Headwaters or a donor.
One of those is the “Happy or Not” terminals located at almost all of the health centers.
Those ask patients to press one button out of four — faces ranging from a smile to a frown — to give anonymous feedback.
Quality control officials can watch the results in real time and use them to judge whether recent changes at a center have increased patient satisfaction.
Hudson Headwaters also sends out surveys to many patients a week after their visit. If a wave of unhappy reports comes in, those surveys can be scrutinized to determine what has gone wrong.
“We want to use it as a way of hearing about satisfaction,” said spokeswoman Jane Hooper.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.