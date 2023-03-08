QUEENSBURY – Dr. William Borgos, chief medical officer at Hudson Headwaters Health Network, has been awarded the 2023 Dr. Jack Geiger Award from the Community Health Care Association of New York State.

The award recipient is selected from nominees across the state who reflect the legacy of Dr. Geiger, a physician and civil rights activist who led the community health center model in the United States, according to a press release.

During a statewide virtual presentation, Dr. Tucker Slingerland, chief executive officer of Hudson Headwaters, presented the award to Borgos.

“Having grown up in Queensbury, Dr. Borgos has a unique connection with the community, and is committed to providing the best patient care,” Slingerland said in the press release. “His leadership, and the leadership of all chief medical officers throughout New York, was tested during the pandemic. Dr. Borgos not only continued to care for his large panel of patients but was available to address questions and concerns from government officials, school personnel and business leaders. He is a role model colleague, and I cannot think of a better leader to be recognized.”

Borgos has provided care to Hudson Headwaters patients since 2003. He became Hudson Headwaters’ chief medical officer just before the COVID-19 pandemic began and took on the role of leading the local emergency response working closely with public health officials and medical directors across the Capital Region, Adirondacks and North Country. He helped to secure federally supplied monoclonal antibodies to treat the seriously ill and guided Hudson Headwaters' COVID-19 testing and vaccination efforts. During this time, he was an integral part of the leadership team guiding the development of the Network’s team-based care initiatives, the introduction of telehealth options for patients and oversight of the Network’s quality program.

“I feel lucky to have returned to my home region 20 years ago and to provide care to this community,’’ Borgos said in the release. “Dr. Jack Geiger challenged us as clinicians to address what we now call social determinants of health. I’m proud to be a part of CHCANYS, as I recognize and appreciate that my community health center colleagues know the importance of looking at issues beyond a single patient and office visit.”