Hudson Headwaters now taking appointments even at 3 a.m.

Hudson Headwaters Health Network is now letting patients schedule their own appointments — even browsing the next morning’s time slots in the middle of the night — in an effort to make life easier for everyone.

The program was delayed by the pandemic, but is now running. Patients can go online, select a health center and a provider, and see what times are available. New patients can use the system as well. Gone are the days of being forced to consider times one by one as offered by a scheduler on the phone.

“We’re trying to give patients a better experience in calling the health center, being on hold,” said Chief Information Officer John Dudla. “It’s easier to coordinate with your schedule than someone giving you times on the phone. I’d rather go to a website.”

And the next generation expects it.

“They can book a reservation on OpenTable. They can book a haircut online,” he said.

The real game-changer, though, has been patients' ability to go online at any time to schedule their next appointment.

“If you wake up in the middle of the night and you’re not feeling well, you can make an appointment for the next morning,” he said.