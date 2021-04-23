Hudson Headwaters now taking appointments even at 3 a.m.

Hudson Headwaters Health Network is now letting patients schedule their own appointments — even browsing the next morning’s time slots in the middle of the night — in an effort to make life easier for everyone.
The program was delayed by the pandemic, but is now running. Patients can go online, select a health center and a provider, and see what times are available. New patients can use the system as well. Gone are the days of being forced to consider times one by one as offered by a scheduler on the phone.
“We’re trying to give patients a better experience in calling the health center, being on hold,” said Chief Information Officer John Dudla. “It’s easier to coordinate with your schedule than someone giving you times on the phone. I’d rather go to a website.”
And the next generation expects it.
“They can book a reservation on OpenTable. They can book a haircut online,” he said.
The real game-changer, though, has been patients' ability to go online at any time to schedule their next appointment.
“If you wake up in the middle of the night and you’re not feeling well, you can make an appointment for the next morning,” he said.
Currently, most health centers are deluged with sick calls as soon as they open each day.
“The phone rings off the hook from 8 until 10 a.m.,” he said.
Emergency department doctors love the online scheduling, too.
“Hospitals have taken advantage of this tech. At 2 a.m., when they’re trying to decide whether to admit a patient, if they can book an appointment, they’re less likely to keep that patient,” he said. “We’re seeing that more up north. If you’re sort of right on the edge, I can probably let you go home, knowing you’re going to see a physician in the morning.”
Hospitals asked Hudson Headwaters for scheduling access.
“This was a request from the hospitals, to do this. They feel it’s better care. It can reduce costs overall,” he said.
According to a Hudson Headwaters clinician, a situation in which an ER visit could be helped by the appointment system could be a flare-up of a chronic illness, such as asthma or COPD, which could make it difficult for the person to breathe. If the illness is known and the Emergency Department can bring it under control, they might discharge the person if they had a follow-up scheduled with their provider for long-term care.
The system was ready before the pandemic, but got “back-burnered” until recently, when Hudson Headwaters began using it for COVID vaccine appointments.
At this point, 5,000 appointments have been made and they’re confident it’s working smoothly.
Now the health network is also rolling out an app, through which patients can check in for appointments, update any medical information and communicate with providers during telehealth appointments.
They’ve also added a text-based waiting list.
Online scheduling can’t erase the fact that some providers are booked for weeks. But it does allow patients to enter a virtual waiting list for an earlier appointment. The system will text them if there’s an opening. If they click on the link, the appointment slot is theirs.
“The problem we were trying to solve there is, when I realize I can’t make that appointment, it’s pretty labor-intensive for staff to find someone to fill that spot,” he said. “This is a great service for our patients and we didn’t have to expend any staff hours.”
The system also sends out texts to patients to remind them of appointments they haven’t scheduled yet, including their annual physical or a mammogram. Providers hope this will lead to more people getting the health care they need.
“We really believe a tool like this gives better access,” he said. “We’re really excited about it.”
