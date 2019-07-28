QUEENSBURY — Hudson Headwaters is poised to move out of its last leased medical center in the area next week.
Queensbury Family Health, on Manor Drive, will move to 28 South Western Ave. on Aug. 5.
It will also change its name to Hudson Headwaters Pediatric and Adolescent Health to better describe its actual services.
The move disappointed the landlord, who had hoped to keep the company.
But Hudson Headwaters wanted to move to buildings it owns. This was the last leased building: now the organization owns all 5 of its health centers in the Queensbury-Glens Falls area.
And it wanted a space that it could design. The health organization is moving to pods, in which medical providers share an open office to facilitate communication.
“It’s more of a team approach,” said Nurse Manager Jamie Miller.
She’s excited about the new space.
“It’s essentially a new building. It’s gutted and redesigned,” she said. “It’s nice and bright. You’ll see a lot of windows.”
Every exam room has a large window, letting in natural light and overlooking green space.
The new building is about the same size as the old one, with the same number of exam rooms.
But the better layout will make a difference, allowing them to add a storage room and a room just for medications and vaccines.
“Its a better use of space,” Community Relations Manager Jane Hooper said.
Art hanging throughout the new building was drawn by children. It’s part of the International Youth Art Collection, provided by the World Awareness Children’s Museum in Glens Falls.
