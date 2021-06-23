Hudson Headwaters moving forward with Larose Street facility

The program, which aims to keep seniors on Medicare and Medicaid out of nursing homes, would serve about 200 patients, Tournier said.

A separate 2,500-square-foot pharmacy has also been proposed for the site.

Hudson Headwaters currently operates a 10,000-square-foot facility on Broad Street, which houses a primary care center and an urgent care center. The organization also runs a women’s health center at 90 South St., across from Glens Falls Hospital.

Tournier said the urgent care center will remain at the Broad Street site, which is being upgraded. The organization wanted to relocate the urgent care to Queensbury near Exit 18, but those plans have been scrapped.

The new primary care center will provide care for about 9,500 patients annually, Tournier said.

Plans for the site, still being developed, include landscaped buffers between the property and surrounding neighborhood. Stormwater drains would be sited throughout the property to mitigate runoff.

Tournier acknowledged the center would be built in a residential neighborhood and said Hudson Headwaters is committed to working with neighbors to ensure all concerns are addressed.

“At the end of the day, we’re making an investment and we want everyone to be happy and provide a good service,” he said. “We do take that very seriously.”

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

