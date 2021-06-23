Hudson Headwaters moving forward with Larose Street facility

GLENS FALLS — Hudson Headwaters Health Network is moving forward with plans to construct a 31,000-square-foot facility along Larose Street.
The Common Council on Tuesday acknowledged the nonprofit health care provider’s request to rezone a 4.5 acre parcel at 38 Larose St., where the network's executives want to relocate its primary-care center now located on Broad Street.
The property, now used as a playing field, sits in a mostly residential neighborhood next to Hannaford Plaza.
Chris Tournier, chief financial officer for Hudson Headwaters, said the organization has outgrown its Broad Street site. The Larose property has ample space to serve the community going forward, he said.
“It’s always been kind of a twinkle in our eye to build over in that section as a replacement for our Broad Street facility,” he said.
Hudson Headwaters has owned the parcel since 2012, according to Warren County property records.
The Planning Board will now review the plans. If approved, the zoning change will be sent back to the Common Council for a public hearing and final approval.
In addition to constructing a 17,442-square-foot primary care center, Hudson Headwaters would build a 13,000-square-foot facility in which an all-inclusive care program for the elderly would be held.
The program, which aims to keep seniors on Medicare and Medicaid out of nursing homes, would serve about 200 patients, Tournier said.
A separate 2,500-square-foot pharmacy has also been proposed for the site.
Hudson Headwaters currently operates a 10,000-square-foot facility on Broad Street, which houses a primary care center and an urgent care center. The organization also runs a women’s health center at 90 South St., across from Glens Falls Hospital.
Tournier said the urgent care center will remain at the Broad Street site, which is being upgraded. The organization wanted to relocate the urgent care to Queensbury near Exit 18, but those plans have been scrapped.
The new primary care center will provide care for about 9,500 patients annually, Tournier said.
Plans for the site, still being developed, include landscaped buffers between the property and surrounding neighborhood. Stormwater drains would be sited throughout the property to mitigate runoff.
Tournier acknowledged the center would be built in a residential neighborhood and said Hudson Headwaters is committed to working with neighbors to ensure all concerns are addressed.
“At the end of the day, we’re making an investment and we want everyone to be happy and provide a good service,” he said. “We do take that very seriously.”
