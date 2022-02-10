Hudson Headwaters Mobile Health Program to provide services at SUNY Adirondack

QUEENSBURY — SUNY Adirondack will have medical services provided on campus for the first time thanks to the 40-foot RV-like vehicle that was converted into a primary care medical office for Hudson Headwaters Health Network.

The mobile health center will be on campus twice a month to serve students, faculty and staff, according to a news release. The first day of available appointments was Thursday following a Moderna COVID-19 booster clinic offered to the campus community.

The health center is staffed by by Christine Calistri, a family nurse practitioner, registered nurse and a medical assistant. Kristin Waller, the Hudson Headwaters Mobile Health Program lead, also serves as the onsite medical assistant.

She attended the college's winter student orientation day and allowed students and others to tour the mobile medical facility.

"The mobile team is thrilled to offer services to SUNY Adirondack and hope our flexible options, such as online appointment scheduling and same-day sick appointments, appeal to busy students and campus staff," Waller said.

SUNY Adirondack President Kristine Duffy was excited to bring health care to campus for the first time.

Access to health care became a priority following the residence hall addition in 2013. Duffy said the mobile health center will bring high-quality health care to the campus that is also affordable.

"Hudson Headwaters' Mobile Health Center offers SUNY Adirondack students convenient, safe care to help our students make their health a priority," she said.

The mobile health center has already served Salem, Lake Luzerne and Whitehall.

Hudson Headwaters CEO Dr. Tucker Slingerland said that he is thrilled to bring this support to one of the area's colleges.

"The addition of SUNY Adirondack to the list of our mobile health program's service sites is another great example of the power of mobile to deliver care wherever it is needed most," he said.

Hudson Headwaters Mobile Health offers primary care visits for children and adults, women's health services, chronic disease management and preventive health screenings. Same-day appointments for illness or injury can also be scheduled.

The mobile health center will be on campus the second and fourth Thursday of each month from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The schedule is subject to change, and can be checked by going to hhhn.org/mobilehealth.

In order to make an appointment, an individual must become a patient of the Hudson Headwaters Health Network. Individuals can become a patient or set up an appointment by calling 518-623-0871 or by visiting hhhn.org/mobilehealth.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at (518) 742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

