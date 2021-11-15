Hudson Headwaters Mobile Health Center coming to Lake Luzerne, Whitehall

QUEENSBURY — The Hudson Headwaters Mobile Health Center will begin seeing patients in Lake Luzerne in December and Whitehall in January.

The mobile RV-type vehicle will be parked at the Lake Luzerne Town Hall at 539 Lake Ave. on alternate Thursdays beginning on Dec. 2 and at the Whitehall Recreation Center at 28 Williams St. on alternate Fridays starting on Jan. 14.

Hudson Headwaters launched its mobile health program in June with the first site in Salem — where it continues to see patients on Mondays and Tuesdays. A full calendar with site locations and times is available at hhhn.org/mobilehealth.

The Mobile Health Center will be on site for special community outreach days in Lake Luzerne this Wednesday and Thursday and in Whitehall on Dec. 9, 10, 17 and Jan. 7.

Hudson Headwaters CEO Dr. Tucker Slingerland said the Mobile Health Center is a mission-driven initiative to help expand health care access throughout the region.

“Like so many plans and projects at Hudson Headwaters, the dream of having a mobile health center started with a conversation about what we could do to bring primary care to rural patients struggling to get care and has evolved into what is now a reality — the ability to provide high-quality personalized care to patients in Salem and now to Whitehall and Lake Luzerne with more locations to come,” he said in a news release.

Community members and prospective patients are invited to stop by, tour the unit, meet the mobile health team, establish as a patient and make an appointment. Learn more at hhhn.org and the Hudson Headwaters’ Facebook page.

The mobile health center is staffed by a family nurse practitioner, Christine Calistri, a registered nurse, and a medical assistant.

“I’ve worked in various medical settings throughout my clinical career, and I find the mobile health center to be the best of all worlds,” Calistri said in a news release. “Many of our patients report that they were unable to access care elsewhere. It is an honor to get to know them and their families and to provide primary care services as close to their homes as possible.”

Hudson Headwaters Mobile Health visits are by appointment only. Appointment types include primary care visits for adults and children, with women’s health services, chronic disease management, same-day sick visits and preventive health screenings. Individuals must become a patient of Hudson Headwaters Health Network to make an appointment at Hudson Headwaters Mobile Health. Community members may establish as a patient and/or make appointments by calling 518-623-0871 or by visiting hhhn.org/mobilehealth.

