QUEENSBURY — Hudson Headwaters Health Network announced on Wednesday, that Brittany Silvestri, vice president of population health, was recently awarded a 2023 Emerging Leader Award from the National Association of Community Health Centers.

Brittany Silvestri was one of only 14 nationwide to receive the award, which is part of the National Association of Community Health Centers, or NACHC’s, collaboration with the Geiger Gibson Program at George Washington University.

“The award celebrates young leaders whose work has helped further the health center mission of care and better health for medically underserved patients, communities and special populations,” according to the Hudson Headwaters announcement.

Patti Hammond, Hudson Headwaters’ executive vice president and chief operating officer, attended Silvestri’s award ceremony, which kicked off the NACHC 2023 Policy & Issues Forum in Washington, D.C.

“Brittany is well-deserving of this national recognition for her extraordinary work and dedication,” Hammond said. “Her enthusiastic and collaborative leadership keeps patient access at the forefront of all we do, including the expansion of telehealth visits and the implementation of team-based care at our health centers. Brittany’s thoughtful approach is the kind of forward-thinking leadership that will help community health centers like ours to thrive in the generations ahead.”

Originally from Granville, Silvestri started at Hudson Headwaters in 2019 as a regional practice leader and advanced to vice president of operations in 2021, becoming the youngest member of the senior leadership team.

She acquired operational oversight of 21 health centers throughout seven different counties.

According to the news release, during the pandemic she oversaw the implementation of drive-thru testing sites and vaccine transfers throughout rural communities.

She played a key role in Hudson Headwaters’ launch of a mobile health center in Washington County, which also helped deliver tests and vaccinations to children, migrant farm workers and other vulnerable populations during the height of the pandemic.

Most recently in 2023, she became the vice president of population health, overseeing programs and resources that address health improvement of the communities served by Hudson Headwaters.

“I am so appreciative to my colleagues not only for their continued support but also for creating a space where we can all succeed,” Silvestri said when accepting her award. “I am truly honored and inspired to be in the company of so many transformational leaders throughout the country who work tirelessly to advance health equity in our communities.”

Hudson Headwaters is a nonprofit network of 21 community-based primary care health centers serving patients of all ages from Saratoga County to the Canadian border, an area of about 7,400 square miles. The Network’s comprehensive services include primary care, urgent care, pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, behavioral health, dentistry and other specialties, along with laboratory and imaging services. Learn more at hhhn.org.