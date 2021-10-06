Hudson Headwaters inches closer to Larose Street facility in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — Hudson Headwaters Health Network on Tuesday gained Planning Board support for a proposed zoning change needed to build a 30,000-square-foot medical complex along Larose Street.
Board members issued a favorable opinion to rezone a 4.48-acre parcel that sits near Hannaford Plaza between Larose Street and Western Avenue from residential to cultural professional. The cultural professional zoning allows for the construction of medical offices, museums and small offices with Planning Board approval, according to the city’s zoning laws.
But the organization’s plans to put up a 2,500-square-foot pharmacy in the same neighborhood were dealt a blow when board members issued an unfavorable opinion on a request to rezone a 0.65-acre parcel for commercial purposes, citing concerns about the surrounding residential neighborhood.
The Common Council must now decide whether to approve the zoning change. A public hearing must be scheduled before a final vote.
Hudson Headwaters has for months been seeking to rezone the property at 38 Larose St. to construct a primary care center and an elder-care program that aims to keep senior citizens out of nursing homes.
The organization has owned the land, which is made up of two separate parcels, since 2012, according to Warren County property records.
In August, Planning Board members issued an unfavorable opinion on a zoning-change request after Hudson Headwaters sought to rezone the entire property for commercial purposes.
Members cited concerns about having a high-density zoning district next to a residential neighborhood without some type of buffer and about the future of the property if Hudson Headwaters ever relocated.
Several neighborhood residents expressed concerns about the future of the property and the impact the medical center would have.
Hudson Headwaters currently operates a primary care and urgent care center along Broad Street. The facility, however, is being renovated and will house just the urgent care center moving forward.
In late August, the organization submitted a new rezoning request, which sought to extend the existing cultural professional district for most of the property and rezone about half an acre as commercial to accommodate the pharmacy.
Under that proposal, the cultural professional district would separate the residential neighborhood from the commercial lot.
Planning Board members rejected that, arguing residents bought their homes with a reasonable expectation that commercial operations would not be built next door. They also said the proposal amounted to “spot zoning,” which goes against city zoning codes.
“I think the melding of a cultural professional district is OK, but to change one particular lot is spot zoning,” said board member Ethan Hall.
Neighbors also questioned the need for an additional pharmacy in the city, but noted they were glad Hudson Headwaters attempted to address their concerns.
“I’m pleased to see it’s gone to cultural professional. I’m glad that you’re willing to be good neighbors. I’m in favor of it now that it’s cultural professional,” said Tina Webber, who owns a home along James Court. “That said, I still don’t think we need another pharmacy.”
Christopher Tournier, chief financial officer for Hudson Headwaters, said the organization often builds pharmacies next to health centers for customer convenience and noted the pharmacy would be used primarily as a drive-thru.
“If a patient is diagnosed with a disease, we want to make sure they can get their medication,” he said.
The organization can still seek variances to construct the pharmacy.
Still, the project is likely months from final approval.
If the Common Council does approve the zoning change, Hudson Headwaters must still gain site plan approval and undergo an architectural review by the Planning Board before breaking any ground.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.