Hudson Headwaters inches closer to Larose Street facility in Glens Falls

Planning Board members rejected that, arguing residents bought their homes with a reasonable expectation that commercial operations would not be built next door. They also said the proposal amounted to “spot zoning,” which goes against city zoning codes.

“I think the melding of a cultural professional district is OK, but to change one particular lot is spot zoning,” said board member Ethan Hall.

Neighbors also questioned the need for an additional pharmacy in the city, but noted they were glad Hudson Headwaters attempted to address their concerns.

“I’m pleased to see it’s gone to cultural professional. I’m glad that you’re willing to be good neighbors. I’m in favor of it now that it’s cultural professional,” said Tina Webber, who owns a home along James Court. “That said, I still don’t think we need another pharmacy.”

Christopher Tournier, chief financial officer for Hudson Headwaters, said the organization often builds pharmacies next to health centers for customer convenience and noted the pharmacy would be used primarily as a drive-thru.

“If a patient is diagnosed with a disease, we want to make sure they can get their medication,” he said.