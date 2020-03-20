Hudson Headwaters helping Glens Falls Hospital: It's 'all hands on deck'

Hudson Headwaters Health Network and Glens Falls Hospital are working together to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the region.

Because of the pandemic, it’s "all hands on deck," they said in a joint press release.

Network doctors primarily screened patients and administered a rapid flu test before recommending anyone for coronavirus testing.

“More than half of the patients we’ve tested in the last week were positive for the flu, so we’ve been able to send less patients to Glens Falls Hospital, which has made our limited testing supplies last longer,” said Dr. Tucker Slingerland, CEO at Hudson Headwaters.

Hudson Headwaters nursing staff has also provided support at the Glens Falls Hospital testing tent site and shared personal protective equipment.

“We are grateful for the assistance and support from HHHN. We make a good team,” said Dianne Shugrue, president and CEO of Glens Falls Hospital.

Senior medical leadership at both organizations have been communicating regularly to discuss how to best adapt to new scenarios, including possible staffing shortages. Hudson Headwaters staff are ready to go to the hospital to work if needed.

“It is so important at a time like this that the community understands the cooperation, and the extraordinary effort, being put forth by both organizations. The physicians, the nurses, and all the good people who support them are true heroes. I could not be prouder of them all in both organizations,” Shugrue said.

