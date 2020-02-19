Hudson Headwaters Health Network to add office space at its Carey Road campus in Queensbury

QUEENSBURY — Hudson Headwaters Health Network is planning to convert one of its buildings on its Carey Road campus into additional office space.
The town Planning Board on Tuesday signed off on the plan to repurpose two buildings on the property that previously housed Signworks Sign Corp.
Hudson Headwaters purchased the property in November 2018 for $450,000.
Jamie Easton, of MJ Engineering, told the board that Hudson Headwaters purchased property at 27 Carey Road that is adjacent to Building 2, which houses doctors' offices, on its campus.
One of the two buildings on the property currently has office and manufacturing space and will be converted to all office space, according to Easton.
The 5,000-square-foot building would house various administrative and support offices, which are currently scattered around the campus.
“They’re trying to consolidate in their main campus,” he said.
The relocation of some of the offices will free up space at Hudson Headwaters' 161 Carey Road building to create a training center for employees in one of the existing buildings, according to Easton. He said that when new employees are hired, they go through an extensive orientation to teach them about the medical practice. This training center includes a mockup doctor’s exam room.
The second building is currently a three-sided pole barn, which contains four garage bays. They will be closed off. Two of the bays will be heated and two will not. The heated portion will be used for storage of office furniture and other equipment that is not medical in nature. The unheated one will serve as garage space to house a service truck and provide additional storage space.
The project also includes expanding the parking lot to connect Building 2 to this property and provide additional parking, according to Easton.
He said Hudson Headwaters wants to increase the available parking for doctors and improve the connectivity to the other sites, including adding a sidewalk.
In addition, he said Hudson Headwaters plans to put sprinklers in the building. The medical provider will also be connecting the entire campus to the existing sewer line and abandoning its septic fields.
Easton said construction should start in the spring and be completed six months later. It is roughly a $1.2 million to $1.5 million project.
