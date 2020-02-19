Hudson Headwaters Health Network to add office space at its Carey Road campus in Queensbury

QUEENSBURY — Hudson Headwaters Health Network is planning to convert one of its buildings on its Carey Road campus into additional office space.

The town Planning Board on Tuesday signed off on the plan to repurpose two buildings on the property that previously housed Signworks Sign Corp.

Hudson Headwaters purchased the property in November 2018 for $450,000.

Jamie Easton, of MJ Engineering, told the board that Hudson Headwaters purchased property at 27 Carey Road that is adjacent to Building 2, which houses doctors' offices, on its campus.

One of the two buildings on the property currently has office and manufacturing space and will be converted to all office space, according to Easton.

The 5,000-square-foot building would house various administrative and support offices, which are currently scattered around the campus.

“They’re trying to consolidate in their main campus,” he said.