Hudson Headwaters Health Network receives $1.9 million in funding to fight COVID-19
0 comments

Hudson Headwaters Health Network receives $1.9 million in funding to fight COVID-19

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Hudson Headwaters Health Network receives $1.9 million to fight COVID-19

Seen here is Hudson Headwaters Health Network's West Mountain Family Care 2 site in Queensbury. Hudson Headwaters has received $1.9 million in federal funding to fight COVID-19.

 Courtesy photo

Hudson Headwaters Health Network has received $1.9 million in funding for efforts to fight the spread of COVID-19.

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, made the announcement Friday that the Health Resources and Services Administration distributed funds from the recently passed federal novel coronavirus funding package to Federally Qualified Community Health Centers.

Dr. Tucker Slingerland, CEO of Hudson Headwaters Health Network, thanked Stefanik and U.S. Sens. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., for their efforts to secure this funding.

“Their leadership on this bipartisan effort is exactly the kind of cooperation we are seeing on the front lines among our regional hospital partners and health care allies. More funding and resources will be crucial as the COVID-19 crisis unfolds and we look forward to continued cooperation and progress on all fronts,” Slingerland said in a news release.

The Community Health Center of the North Country received $705,000. The center operates in Canton, Gouverneur, Malone, Ogdensburg and Watertown.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News