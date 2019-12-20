Hudson Headwaters Health Network grants pay for gym memberships, programs

Hudson Headwaters Health Network is paying for some children to join a fitness program at the Glens Falls YMCA.

“We are able to select and sponsor kids and their families who would otherwise not have the opportunity to do something like this because of the cost,” said Hudson Headwaters pediatrician Irene Flatau. “If we’re serious about healthy kids, we need to consider solutions outside of the exam room.”

The fundraising arm of Hudson Headwaters Health Network paid for the program.

The network’s foundation also paid for the palliative care team to undertake training on how to talk with patients who have chronic or terminal illnesses.

The training, VitalTALK, is provided through the University of Vermont Health Network. It isn’t just about breaking the bad news but about navigating other difficult conversations, including decisions on end of life care.

Every year, the foundation funds programs requested by the staff.

“This is the foundation’s way of supporting and empowering Hudson Headwaters staff by putting their creative solutions into action,” said Lisa Powers, Hudson Headwaters Health Foundation board member. “We are consistently impressed by the quality of innovative projects that are proposed.”