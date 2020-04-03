Hudson Headwaters Health Network furloughs 85 non-clinical staff members

Even the health care field is not exempt from furloughs.
Hudson Headwaters Health Network is furloughing 85 people, beginning Monday, because patient load has dropped roughly by half since the pandemic began.
The employees are non-clinical staff.
As doctors turn to telemedicine in the pandemic, non-clinical staff aren’t needed as much.
“It is directly related to the lack of patients actually coming into the health centers due to appointments that have been moved out by months,” said spokeswoman Jane Hooper.
In-person appointments are currently being scheduled for July, but Hudson Headwaters has not said whether furloughs will end then.
“We do not know how long this will last,” Hooper said.
The decision comes in a year in which Hudson Headwaters was poised for great celebrations: It had just completed its new Moreau Family Health and OB-GYN buildings, was working on new urgent care and primary care buildings in Glens Falls and was picking out RVs for a new mobile health care initiative.
Now, everything is on hold.
During the furlough, Hudson Headwaters will pay the full premium cost of health, dental and life insurance benefits for each employee. But furloughed employees will not receive their pay.
“This is an extremely difficult decision, but a responsible one in order to protect the future of our organization, and relatedly, the future of every individual employee and patient we serve,” said CEO Dr. Tucker Slingerland. “When the current crisis ends, we have every intention of bringing all of our staff back.”
Meanwhile, the health network’s medical providers are still hard at work.
They are handling more than 300 telehealth appointments each day, mainly to address immediate or chronic medical problems, and another 300 patients a day in person.
“Even so, we’re operating at less than half our previous daily patient volume,” Slingerland said. “We will continue to repurpose as many jobs as possible. Despite all our careful and thoughtful adjustments, the organization remains overstaffed for the amount of work that currently exists.”
He has prioritized keeping all 19 office locations open and the clinical staff working.
The clinical staff may also be sent to hospitals, nursing homes and other locations if needed during a surge of coronavirus patients. The furlough does not change that plan.
The health network is still financially stable, said Executive Vice President of Finance Chris Tournier.
“While the network has the resources to sustain several months of loss, we must also be judicious so that we have the strength to quickly ramp back up when the patient demand returns,” he said.
