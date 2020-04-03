Hudson Headwaters Health Network furloughs 85 non-clinical staff members

“This is an extremely difficult decision, but a responsible one in order to protect the future of our organization, and relatedly, the future of every individual employee and patient we serve,” said CEO Dr. Tucker Slingerland. “When the current crisis ends, we have every intention of bringing all of our staff back.”

Meanwhile, the health network’s medical providers are still hard at work.

They are handling more than 300 telehealth appointments each day, mainly to address immediate or chronic medical problems, and another 300 patients a day in person.

“Even so, we’re operating at less than half our previous daily patient volume,” Slingerland said. “We will continue to repurpose as many jobs as possible. Despite all our careful and thoughtful adjustments, the organization remains overstaffed for the amount of work that currently exists.”

He has prioritized keeping all 19 office locations open and the clinical staff working.

The clinical staff may also be sent to hospitals, nursing homes and other locations if needed during a surge of coronavirus patients. The furlough does not change that plan.

The health network is still financially stable, said Executive Vice President of Finance Chris Tournier.

“While the network has the resources to sustain several months of loss, we must also be judicious so that we have the strength to quickly ramp back up when the patient demand returns,” he said.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.