Hudson Headwaters Health Network expands COVID-19 testing

Hudson Headwaters Health Network has expanded COVID-19 testing at drive-up locations at West Mountain Health Services in Queensbury and Warrensburg Health Center.

Community members must schedule an appointment before receiving a test.

The expanded testing criteria includes anyone who is currently experiencing symptoms, along with those who believe they have been exposed to COVID-19, even if they haven’t yet developed symptoms, according to a news release.

It is not necessary to be an established Hudson Headwaters patient to schedule a test.

The COVID-19 test available at Hudson Headwaters detects the virus that causes illness; it is not an antibody test that indicates whether someone has been exposed to COVID-19 in the past.

According to Dr. John Sawyer, chief medical officer at Hudson Headwaters, the network is committed to expanding testing whenever possible.

“COVID-19 testing is incredibly important for understanding how this illness is affecting our communities,” he said.

“Testing is by appointment to ensure we can safely and efficiently accommodate as many people as possible.”