Hudson Headwaters Health Network expands COVID-19 testing

Hudson Headwaters Health Network has expanded COVID-19 testing at drive-up locations at West Mountain Health Services in Queensbury and Warrensburg Health Center.
Community members must schedule an appointment before receiving a test.
The expanded testing criteria includes anyone who is currently experiencing symptoms, along with those who believe they have been exposed to COVID-19, even if they haven’t yet developed symptoms, according to a news release.
It is not necessary to be an established Hudson Headwaters patient to schedule a test.
The COVID-19 test available at Hudson Headwaters detects the virus that causes illness; it is not an antibody test that indicates whether someone has been exposed to COVID-19 in the past.
According to Dr. John Sawyer, chief medical officer at Hudson Headwaters, the network is committed to expanding testing whenever possible.
“COVID-19 testing is incredibly important for understanding how this illness is affecting our communities,” he said.
“Testing is by appointment to ensure we can safely and efficiently accommodate as many people as possible.”
The test requires a sample to be collected using a nasopharyngeal swab, which is inserted deep into the nasal cavity.
“The test is unpleasant, but it is not what I’d call painful and it only lasts for a few seconds,” Sawyer said.
The expanded testing is available to those who have been unable to get a test in the past due to priority testing and limited kits.
“Testing at Hudson Headwaters can be scheduled by anyone, but it is especially ideal for those who are not high-risk essential workers. Those who are deemed high-risk, such as hospital employees, EMS workers or nursing home employees may qualify for free testing by their country health departments,” Sawyer said.
Hudson Headwaters will submit claims for testing to patients’ insurance companies. No one will be turned away due to insurance status or inability to pay.
Community members who are uninsured will be assisted by Hudson Headwaters staff members who will provide support with insurance enrollment paperwork.
Community members must call Warrensburg Health Center at 518-623-2844 or West Mountain Health Services at 518-824-8610 to schedule an appointment.
