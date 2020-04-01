Hudson Headwaters gets coronavirus funding

Hudson Headwaters Health Network will receive $103,173 in federal funding to help cover the cost of fighting coronavirus, senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced.
In total, the federal government is sending $2.2 million to New York health centers.
“This funding puts dollars in the hands of health centers and professionals who risk their lives and health every day during this crisis,” Schumer said in a statement. “New York is seeing more and more confirmed cases and more and more deaths each day, and our health workers are on the frontlines of the fight to treat the growing number of coronavirus patients in our hospitals. I have fought tooth and nail to get New York’s health workers the federal funding they need to beat back this pandemic, and I will do whatever it takes in the coming weeks to keep the support flowing.”
Gillibrand added, “This federal and state funding will help provide health centers with the resources needed to treat patients and save lives. I will continue fighting in the Senate for the resources our health care workers need during this pandemic."
