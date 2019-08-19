While Glens Falls Hospital is cutting primary care providers to the south, Hudson Headwaters Health Network is adding more in Ticonderoga.
The health network has the benefit of federal funding that the hospital has been unable to get, including the Federally Qualified Health Centers funding, which supports rural primary care centers and other services that often don’t break even.
The network also expands strategically, avoids duplication of services and stays away from competition with other health care organizations.
The network is adding four providers to its Ticonderoga office this summer, bringing the total to 12 primary care providers. The health center also has pediatrics, podiatry and internal medicine providers.
In addition, the network is adding four primary care doctors and a nurse practitioner to its North Country health centers in Champlain and Plattsburgh.
By contrast, this year Glens Falls Hospital cut its primary care providers by 20 percent.
Dr. Kristin Mack, along with Nurse Practitioners Elizabeth Anderson and Nicholas Montello, are starting this summer at Ticonderoga Health Center. Family Nurse Practitioner Loren Allen started earlier this year.
Mack particularly wanted to work in a small community where she could be a family doctor.
“Being a family medicine physician is a privilege because it allows me to treat an entire family — every generation. It gives me an understanding that is more in-depth than patient concerns addressed during one office visit. Ultimately, I begin to understand the health of the patient, the family and the health issues experienced by the entire community,” she said in a statement.
The additional providers will help with the patient load at the health center, said Dr. Tucker Slingerland, CEO of Hudson Headwaters Health Network.
The addition is “ensuring that patients are able to access the primary care that they need,” he said.
Ticonderoga Health Center is located near the Elizabethtown Community Hospital, which offers radiology and other services.
The center provides primary care for all ages, including women’s health, pediatrics, and behavioral health.
Contact Ticonderoga Heath Center at 518-585-6708 for additional information or to schedule an appointment.
