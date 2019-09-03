Hudson Headwaters Health Network is expanding again, this time in partnership with a small hospital.
The agency is working on a project with the Elizabethtown Community Hospital in Ticonderoga. The hospital is now part of the University of Vermont Health Network and, with Hudson Headwaters, is creating a medical village. On Wednesday, workers broke ground on a new primary care center at the hospital campus for Hudson Headwaters. The hospital campus was also recently remodeled.
When construction is complete, Hudson Headwaters will move to the new site. Hudson Headwaters has had a primary care center in the town since 1992.
“We are rethinking rural health care,” said UVM Health Network President and CEO John Brumsted, MD. “By investing in the health care services that meet the needs of the Ticonderoga community, we are creating a new and sustainable rural health care model.”
The UVM Health Network and Hudson Headwaters have also partnered to expand primary care in Clinton County, at the Champlain and Plattsburgh Family Health Centers.
“From my perspective, the partnership among the UVM Health Network and Hudson Headwaters Health Network has led to one of the region’s best examples of an integrated health care delivery system,” said Dr. Tucker Slingerland, CEO of Hudson Headwaters Health Network. “Between the services provided by the various organizations, the medical needs of patients living in Ticonderoga and surrounding communities will be well covered for many years to come.”
New York’s Statewide Health Care Facility Transformation Program provided a grant of $5.6 million to the $7.7 million project.
What’s free in Medicare? Almost nothing
A national agency that helps people find out what health programs they are qualified for did a survey recently to see what people know about Medicare.
The idea at Eligibility.com was since there is a national discussion about Medicare for all, it would be best to start with the basics and see what people need to learn about the program.
The results were not reassuring.
Fifty percent of the respondents thought Medicare is free.
Part A, which covers hospital services, is free — until you need it. Then there’s a $1,364 deductible for every period in which you are in a hospital or skilled-nursing facility. Once you have been out of the hospital for 60 days, you must pay the full $1,364 deduction again the next time you go into the hospital.
This can really add up if you are admitted to a hospital repeatedly.
Part B, which covers medical providers, is also not free. In 2019, the standard monthly premium is $135.50. There’s also an annual deductible of $185. After that, you pay 20% of the Medicare-approved cost of all services.
Part D, which is for prescription drugs, isn’t free either. It is sold by private insurance companies. The average premium is $40 a month, plus the cost of each prescription.
This means that if you get all three parts, purchase zero prescriptions, but hit the Part A and Part B deductible once per year, your bill will be $3,655.
By comparison, if a single person were to buy health insurance on the New York state marketplace, the average annual premium is $5,280 and the average deductible is $4,578. The typical doctor visit costs $220, so a patient would hit the total deductible if he or she went to the doctor 20 times in a year — a lot for a healthy person, but far less than the average for someone with a serious illness, injury or chronic condition.
TV education
The state has produced a 30-minute series of television programs to raise awareness about addiction recovery services.
The program will be airing in this market. Full episodes will also be posted online at CombatAddiction.ny.gov.
The show, “New Hope, New Life with OASAS” is a 30-minute roundtable discussion. Participants include Commissioner Arlene González-Sánchez, state Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services-certified providers, and individuals in recovery.
It will discuss the warning signs of substance abuse, resources available and where to find help. The program is being funded with $500,000 distributed through the federal State Opioid Response Grant.
“Addiction can be managed with the right support services and treatment options,” said Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, co-chair of the state Heroin and Opioid Task Force. “The key is making sure individuals and families are aware of the resources available to them. This new educational program through OASAS will help to raise awareness about addiction and promote prevention, treatment and recovery options available to New Yorkers. The program is part of our aggressive efforts to combat the opioid epidemic and help people on the road to recovery.”
New Yorkers can also find help by calling the state’s toll-free HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369).
Available addiction treatment can be found on the state OASAS Treatment Availability Dashboard at FindAddictionTreatment.ny.gov.
