Hudson Headwaters doctors and nurses get vaccinated

This week, nearly everyone at Hudson Headwaters Health Network will be vaccinated against COVID-19. It’s coming as a huge relief to employees, but nurse Krystal Washburn said her relief had nothing to do with personal safety.

“I’m just so excited to be not exposing my patients any more,” she said. “I’m relatively young and I’m healthy, I’d probably have mild symptoms. But I could give it to them and they might not be so lucky to have mild symptoms of COVID. So I’ll take the mild symptoms of a vaccine.”

So far, those symptoms have been precisely zero. But some people get a sore arm the next day.

“Consistent with other vaccines,” Washburn said.

As workers lined up to get vaccinated, some of them teared up.

“It’s kind of like a light at the end of the tunnel,” Washburn said.

She had no worries about getting the vaccine, which is not a weakened form of the virus, so no one can catch coronavirus from it.

“Clinical trials have given me the confidence,” she said, noting that the vaccine was nearly 95% effective in trials, with mild, short-term side effects that only a few people get.

