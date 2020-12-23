Hudson Headwaters doctors and nurses get vaccinated

This week, nearly everyone at Hudson Headwaters Health Network will be vaccinated against COVID-19. It’s coming as a huge relief to employees, but nurse Krystal Washburn said her relief had nothing to do with personal safety.
“I’m just so excited to be not exposing my patients any more,” she said. “I’m relatively young and I’m healthy, I’d probably have mild symptoms. But I could give it to them and they might not be so lucky to have mild symptoms of COVID. So I’ll take the mild symptoms of a vaccine.”
So far, those symptoms have been precisely zero. But some people get a sore arm the next day.
“Consistent with other vaccines,” Washburn said.
As workers lined up to get vaccinated, some of them teared up.
“It’s kind of like a light at the end of the tunnel,” Washburn said.
She had no worries about getting the vaccine, which is not a weakened form of the virus, so no one can catch coronavirus from it.
“Clinical trials have given me the confidence,” she said, noting that the vaccine was nearly 95% effective in trials, with mild, short-term side effects that only a few people get.
Washburn works in Queensbury for Hudson Headwaters, triaging patients who have “red flag” symptoms that could indicate a heart attack.
Vials of the Moderna vaccine were shipped directly to each Hudson Headwaters health clinic. Once a vial is opened, it must be completely used within six hours. There’s enough vaccine for 10 to 11 people in each vial. So Hudson Headwaters was organizing a logistical challenge: getting everyone vaccinated, in groups of 10 or 11, before Christmas. People came in on vacation to get their shots. Some traveled to other locations to make sure the right number of people were waiting before a vial was opened.
Glens Falls Hospital also received vials of the Moderna vaccine Wednesday and began vaccinating more workers. Some had already been vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine at Ellis Hospital, but there had not been enough to vaccinate everyone.
The first person to receive the vaccine at Glens Falls Hospital was Stephanie Kelly, a microbiology lab leader.
“It was great. I did not feel a thing, less than what I feel with the flu shot usually,” she said after getting the vaccine.
She added that she was glad to get it early.
“We are so lucky and I am happy to have it,” she said. “I would recommend everyone getting this vaccination, it is important.”
Glens Falls Hospital recorded a community education seminar hosted by Hillary Alycon, director of infection prevention and control, to answer questions and concerns about the vaccine. It can be seen at www.GlensFallsHospital.org/COVID19Vaccine.
At Hudson Headwaters, Chief Medical Officer Dr. William Borgos said patients are already asking for the vaccine, but explained that vaccinating health workers had to be the first step.
“We believe the Moderna vaccine is safe and highly effective. Its use will play a critical role in ending the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.
