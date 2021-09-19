Hudson Headwaters doctor recommends both COVID and flu shots

Similarly, places like pharmacies that offer both jabs can administer them at the same time, she said.

Both the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics recently put out guidance that allows for the co-administration of the vaccines.

Bernotas affirmed it is safe to do so, noting how she saw one of her patients after they got both shots.

"She did well — no issues," she said, adding that the two vaccines do not appear to compound each other's side effects.

"You pretty much just have the same side effects that you would when you just get one or the other."

More cases expected

According to the CDC's 2020-2021 Flu Season Summary, flu activity was unusually low last flu season, with just 0.2% of respiratory specimens testing positive for an influenza virus, versus peaks in recent years of between 26.2% and 30.3%.

Bernotas said a higher number of flu cases compared is expected this year as most COVID-related mask mandates have been lifted and people are leaving their houses more often.

The ideal time to get the flu shot is prior to October, when flu season typically begins, she added.