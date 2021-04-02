Hudson Headwaters creates new urgent care plan

GLENS FALLS — Hudson Headwaters Health Network plans to renovate and double the size of its Broad Street Urgent Care, now that plans for a new facility have dried up.

The network was going to partner with Saratoga Hospital on a new building at the former Carl R’s restaurant site in Queensbury. Saratoga Hospital planned to put several medical specialty offices there along with the new urgent care center.

But last year, that plan was postponed “indefinitely,” so Hudson Headwaters has been looking for a different solution.

At 5,000 square feet, its urgent care is too small. The entire building, which is also used for primary care, is 10,000 square feet and handles about 50,000 patient visits a year.

Two years ago, company officials said the building needed “significant” renovations. At the time, they said moving to a new building, with more convenient parking, was a better option than rebuilding the Broad Street site, which opened in 2001.

Now, they are planning to build a new primary care facility on Larose Street. Once that job is done, the primary care offices will be moved and renovations at the Broad Street building will begin.

The renovated urgent care will be twice as large, using the entire building.